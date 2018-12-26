Raiders, Packers tried to get D.J. Swearinger

Getty Images

Some thought that safety D.J. Swearinger‘s propensity to complain about problems in Washington would make him unattractive to other teams. And nearly 10 percent of the league tried to claim his contract.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Raiders and Packers submitted waivers claims for Swearinger. The Cardinals, thanks to their 3-12 record, had priority.

At first, Washington’s decision to dump Swearinger after his latest round of D.C. grievances looked to be a ticket to a team destined to play in January. Instead, he’s stuck with the worst team in the league. And if hadn’t been Arizona it wouldn’t have been much better.