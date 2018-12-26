Rams expect to make earlier call on Todd Gurley this week

Getty Images

The Rams waited until after a pregame workout before making a call on running back Todd Gurley‘s status for last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but there may not be the same level of uncertainty this time around.

Gurley, who is dealing with a knee injury, was scratched after that workout, but head coach Sean McVay indicated at a Wednesday press conference that the team would be making an earlier call on his availability for this weekend’s game against the 49ers.

He said that Gurley’s status was still day-to-day on Wednesday and that he would work with the training staff during their scheduled practice time.

McVay put safety Lamarcus Joyner in the same category. Joyner hurt his ankle against Arizona and McVay said on Monday that “everything checked out pretty clean.”