Report: “Major shakeup” in Washington front office

Getty Images

Heads are apparently about to roll in Washington, beyond D.J. Swearinger or anyone else on the football side of the operation.

According to Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan, there’s a “major shakeup” coming in the front office there, with multiple top executives on the way out.

The jobs are on the business side of the operation, and do not include team president Bruce Allen.

The list includes chief operating officer and president of business operations Brian Lafemina, chief marketing officer Steve Ziff, and senior vice president of consumer sales and marketing Jake Bye.

Lafemina was just hired in May after previously working in the league office, making it unusual to say the least to see such a short tenure.

The team is bad at the moment, but they’ve been bad on the football side for most of the Dan Snyder era (five winning seasons and four playoff appearances since 2000). But this year, they also quit pretending there was a waiting list for season tickets, and haven’t drawn well as the team spiraled after a 6-3 start when Alex Smith suffered a gruesome broken leg.