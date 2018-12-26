Report: Packers interview Chuck Pagano

Getty Images

Jim Caldwell isn’t the only coach the Packers have interviewed. They also have talked to former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pagano has not hidden his desire to get back into coaching.

He spent the season as a consultant for the NFL. Pagano worked with officials, helping them understand how a coach views penalties called during a game.

The Colts fired him at the end of the 2017 season after six years at the helm.

Pagano, 58, went 53-43 in the regular season and 6-3 in the postseason.

Pagano worked with Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in Baltimore, and he hired Packers interim coach Joe Philbin in Indianapolis.

PFT reported earlier Wednesday that the Packers have interviewed Caldwell.