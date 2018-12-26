Rodger Saffold hopes to stick with Rams in 2019

Getty Images

When guard Rodger Saffold last hit free agency in 2014, he agreed to a five-year, $42 million contract with the Raiders.

Saffold never played a snap for the Raiders, however. There was criticism of the deal before the team rescinded the offer after failing Saffold on his physical because of his shoulder. He returned to sign a four-year deal with the Rams, who drafted him in the second round of the 2010 draft.

That wound up working out well for all involved. Saffold has started 45 of the team’s last 47 games and been part of a strong offensive line that has sent the Rams from the doldrums of the Jeff Fisher era to back-to-back playoff berths under Sean McVay. Saffold’s deal is up after this season and he’d like to just remain with the Rams this time around.

“You want to be paid fairly,” Saffold said, via ESPN.com. “But I think the culture and the team that I’m around is worth just as much as the extra money that I could get from going somewhere else. That’s just with getting older and understanding what I’m around. I want to be successful for years to come, and I think in order to do that — I’ve been with this team for so long already, it’s like why start changing now that it’s good.”

The Rams have other prospective free agents, but keeping a good offensive line together will likely be of interest as they put together a team that can put together a run of success to rival the run of futility that Saffold experienced early in his career.