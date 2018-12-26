Seahawks comfortable with Michael Dickson drop-kicking PATs or FGs

Getty Images

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson had two drop-kick kickoffs against the Chiefs last week after having one against the Bears earlier in the season. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Wednesday that his rookie Pro Bowl punter would drop-kick field goals and PATs if Sebastian Janikowski ever is unable to kick during a game.

“Yep, he’d drop it,” Carroll said, via Liz Mathews of USA Today. “We’ve worked on the snaps and all that, so he’s ready to do that.”

Doug Flutie drop kicked an extra point for the Patriots during the 2005 regular-season finale. That was the first successful drop kick in the NFL since 1941.

NBC showed Dickson drop kicking a 55-yarder through the uprights during pregame warmups last week.

After Janikowski was roughed against the Chiefs, Dickson drop kicked a pair of kickoffs. Dickson’s first drop-kick kickoff went 62 yards to the Kansas City 3, where Tremon Smith returned it only 14 yards. But the Australian’s second drop-kick kickoff went out of bounds, giving the Chiefs the ball at the 40.

“I loved the first one,” Carroll said. “The second one he kind of chili-dipped it to the left, OB [out of bounds]. I have total confidence in him doing that. We’ve got a lot of things that he can do that if we need him he can jump in.”