Sean McDermott appreciates LeSean McCoy’s accountability

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy did not start last Sunday’s game and said after the loss to the Patriots that it was the result of a “situation” with head coach Sean McDermott.

McCoy said McDermott “was totally right” to “put me in my place” without revealing specifics about the situation. McDermott also avoided any details when he met with the media on Wednesday, but did say he appreciated McCoy’s response.

“It happens from time to time, nobody’s perfect,” McDermott said. “I appreciate him being accountable.”

McDermott was also asked if he thought McCoy’s off-field drama provided a distraction that contributed to the veteran’s down season on the field.

“I don’t believe that’s the case,” McDermott said. “I’m really excited about where this team is going and looking forward to LeSean being a part of that. I know this year isn’t what he hoped it would be. The biggest thing I want to see is what we need to do to get it back to where it needs to be. I think he’s committed to that cause, as are we.”

McCoy is signed through next season with a base salary of $6.175 million and a cap number of $9.05 million. The Bills would get over $6 million of that cap space back if they opted not to see if McCoy can rebound in 2019.