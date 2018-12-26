Spencer Ware back to full participation at Chiefs practice

Getty Images

The Chiefs are looking for a win that will seal the AFC West title and they may have running back Spencer Ware back in the lineup for the effort.

Ware has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Absent a setback from the increased workload, that should put Ware on track to play against the Raiders this Sunday.

Damien Williams has scored three touchdowns over the last two games and Charcandrick West added a touchdown catch in last Sunday’s loss to Seattle, so Ware’s absence hasn’t been a lead reason for the team’s two straight losses. Having all hands on deck is always nice, though.

That probably won’t be the case at wide receiver. Sammy Watkins remained off the field with a foot injury and it’s hard to see him making it back for this game after missing the previous four contests.