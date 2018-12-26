Teddy Bridgewater excited for first extended action since 2015

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown three passes the past three seasons. He played nine snaps last season and has played 19 this season.

On Sunday, the Saints backup quarterback will get a chance to play more and throw more than he has in any regular-season game since 2015.

“I never turned it off,” Bridgewater said, via Nick Underhill of The Advocate. “Being in the position that I’m in you always have to stay ready. That’s been my mindset since I arrived here. Approach each day with the same mindset that your opportunity can come within a blink of an eye.”

Drew Brees revealed Wednesday that Bridgewater will play Sunday with nothing on the line for the Saints, who have clinched the NFC’s top seed. It is uncertain whether Brees will start or how much he will play.

“I’m excited for him,” Brees said. “I think there’s no doubt he’s going to get some playing time. It’s just a matter of how much. He’s the kind of guy who prepares to play every week.”

Bridgewater has not started a game since 2015 because of a serious knee injury that sidelined him in 2016 and part of 2017. He spent part of last season as a backup to Case Keenum in Minnesota before signing with the Jets in free agency. The Jets traded him to the Saints, and Bridgewater becomes a free agent again this offseason.

He likely becomes one of the top free agents at his position.

Bridgewater said it was too soon to think about the offseason when asked if he would consider returning to New Orleans next season. Brees, who could win his first MVP award next month if he can beat out Patrick Mahomes, turns 40 in January.