Teddy Bridgewater will play Sunday

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater has played only 19 snaps this season. He will up the count Sunday.

The only question is: How much?

Drew Brees revealed Wednesday that Bridgewater will see playing time against the Panthers.

“No doubt,” Brees said of Bridgewater playing, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

The Saints secured home-field advantage with last week’s victory over the Steelers. With nothing on the line for New Orleans on Sunday, Brees likely won’t play much if at all.

“Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m ready to do,” Brees said.

Brees has passed for 3,992 yards, and if he doesn’t throw for 8 yards against the Panthers, he will finish with fewer than 4,000 passing yards in a season for the first time since 2005. He doesn’t care.

“No, it deosn’t,” Brees said when asked if the 4,000-yard mark held significance. “Not at all. It doesn’t define me at all.”