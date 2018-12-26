Terrell Suggs will set team record for games played

Getty Images

Terrell Suggs is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason and likely tests the market for the first time. The Ravens linebacker, though, is not thinking he could play his final regular-season game for the team Sunday.

“Nah, there’s a lot of things that are always a possibility,” Suggs said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports. “You can’t really harp on the negative. It possibly could, but that hasn’t crossed my mind like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Whenever he leaves Baltimore, Suggs will leave as the Ravens’ all-time leader in games played. He tied Ray Lewis last week with his 228th regular-season game played with the Ravens.

Suggs, 36, used some dark humor when asked about breaking the franchise record.

“Really? What if I die today?” Suggs said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “. . .You’re picturing a no-hitter, man. It’s a long time between here and Sunday.”

Suggs, who has seven sacks, 32 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown, has said he intends to play a 17th season.