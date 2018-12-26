Texans re-sign Tyrell Adams

Getty Images

The Texans announced they signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the active roster.

Adams, 26, played three games for the Texans earlier this season. He played 57 snaps on special teams and none on defense in Weeks Five, Six and Seven.

He most recently was on the 49ers’ practice squad.

Adams played 12 games for the Raiders over the 2016-17 seasons. He also has spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Bills and Colts.

The Texans also announced the signing of cornerback Michael Hunter to the practice squad.