Three sacks bag defensive player of week award for Aaron Donald

Getty Images

After two straight weeks of no sacks, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald exploded for three against the Cardinals.

That resulted in Donald becoming the defensive player of the week.

Donald now has 19.5 sacks for the year, three short of the single-season record set 17 years ago by Michael Strahan*. And he’ll have a chance to get it, if the 49ers choose not to take Donald out of the game, the way the Bears and Eagles did.

Chicago and Philadelphia opted to put a pair of offensive players on Donald, and it worked because no one was able to take advantage of the one-on-one opportunities. In the playoffs, look for every L.A. opponent to do not what the Cardinals did. Which means that Ndamukong Suh of Dante Fowler Jr. or someone else will need to step up or the Rams may be stepping off.