Tom Brady reiterates that he’ll play in 2019

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2018, 10:32 AM EST
Father Time continues to gain on Tom Brady, but Tom Brady continues to be undeterred.

Brady recently told Jim Gray of Westwood One that Brady plans to play in 2019.

I absolutely believe I will,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I know I’ve talked about it for a long time: I have goals to not only play next year, but beyond that. I’m going to try to do it as best I possibly can. I’m going to give it everything I have, like I always have. . . . It will certainly be a challenge. I don’t take any of these things for granted, but I hope I can keep playing, and I hope I can keep playing at a championship level.”

Some would say he’s currently not playing at a championship level. Some believe he’s secretly injured. Which is a better explanation than the alternative possibility, that he’s healthy but just not good anymore.

Brady, who turns 42 in August, insists he’s fine.

“I’m feeling really good,” Brady said. “It’s been 15 weeks of football and there’s always bumps and bruises you deal with. But I’m feeling great for this time of year. I’ll take it every year to be feeling as good as I am at this time of the season.”

Brady has one year left on his contract with the Patriots. After trading Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017, the Patriots didn’t draft a developmental quarterback in 2018. With more and more great young quarterbacks popping up throughout the NFL, the Patriots need to get theirs — or risk finding themselves in a revolving door of journeymen and assorted slappies until they do.

  1. I think next year might be it. He’s been bad the last couple of weeks now. You would think he’d bounce back, but it just isn’t happening.

    I’ll never pick against the Patriots in the playoffs, but if they lost to the Ravens by 30 I don’t think anyone would be shocked.

  3. He has not looked great, no doubt about it, but maybe Rob Ninkovich is right. He’s preserving himself and his best for the playoffs… I hope that’s the case. They do need to draft and develop a quarterback, regardless. This can’t go on forever.

  4. I hate to say it, but it’s time. Go out on top under your own free will instead of someone else telling you you’re not good enough. No one in the history of the game has done what you have, there’s nothing to prove anymore. Thanks for almost 2 decades of greatness.

  5. He’s extremely limited at this point in his career. He cannot escape any pressure and immediately gives himself up when there’s a free rusher, which is a huge disadvantage in today’s NFL full of mobile QBs. When the protection is perfect, he is money. But that’s true for pretty much any QB.

    All due respect, he is indisputably the GOAT. But this rate there’s no way he plays in 2020.

  8. Next year will be his last. He’s still one of the top QB’s but not quite at the level he was even just recently. Father Time is starting to warm up his singing voice.

  9. I am glad. I am not a Patriots fan but Tom Brady is good for the NFL, period. The guy is an incredible QB in spite of all his haters. No QB in history has played at his level for as long as he has. That is undeniable and all you haters of the man can choke on that.
    Patriots fans — I wouldn’t respond to all the haters if I were you. I am a Packers fan and we get ragged on all the time by haters, too. And they hate Aaron Rodgers as much as they hate Brady.
    But take comfort in knowing that the history books show just what Brady has done and no matter what they say, he will be a Hall Of Fame legend 5 years after he retires, just like Rodgers.
    The Packers are the greatest winners in NFL history because they have more championships than anyone. But the Patriots have been the great winners since Brady took over and are the best organization in the NFL now. It’s not even debatable.
    Have a Happy New Year everyone — even all you haters.

  10. Why wouldn’t he? He can still win. Peyton won a Superbowl in his last year when he couldn’t throw the ball more than 20 yards. Now the Patriots defense is nowhere near what Denver’s was, but good decision-making and experience reading coverage can make up for a lot of physical shortcoming.

    And does anyone honestly think the Patriots won’t easily win the AFC East next year?

  11. REMEMBER WHEN: roger clemens and barry bonds left MLB?!?

    The sport of baseball had it’s first breath of fresh air in years.

    It will feel the same whenever tom brady retires.

  14. Brady is indisputably the best QB of the cap era and arguably the best of the SB era. He has earned the right to go out on his own terms.

    These comments should be entertaining to check back on in a few hours.

  15. He’d be smart to retire after this season. Instead he will play, (badly), next season until the Hoodie trades him for a 2nd rounder at the trade deadline.

  16. He’s going to play until he is literally a shell of himself on the field.
    He’s not been the same Brady this year and there is no chance he’s going to magically just improve next year. He’s had just an immensely successful run, but I feel like he’s going to go the Favre route and keep playing until people are laughing at him.

  17. He’s hurt. Been saying it for weeks. Watch the Buffalo film pre-game when he comes out of the tunnel. He can barely jog and is favoring his left knee.

    If Belichick is around next year (which I doubt) and he gets serious about surrounding him with talent and stops shopping at Stiffs R Us for Wideouts, He’ll have a monster year next season.

