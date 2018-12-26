Tom Brady reiterates that he’ll play in 2019

Father Time continues to gain on Tom Brady, but Tom Brady continues to be undeterred.

Brady recently told Jim Gray of Westwood One that Brady plans to play in 2019.

I absolutely believe I will,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I know I’ve talked about it for a long time: I have goals to not only play next year, but beyond that. I’m going to try to do it as best I possibly can. I’m going to give it everything I have, like I always have. . . . It will certainly be a challenge. I don’t take any of these things for granted, but I hope I can keep playing, and I hope I can keep playing at a championship level.”

Some would say he’s currently not playing at a championship level. Some believe he’s secretly injured. Which is a better explanation than the alternative possibility, that he’s healthy but just not good anymore.

Brady, who turns 42 in August, insists he’s fine.

“I’m feeling really good,” Brady said. “It’s been 15 weeks of football and there’s always bumps and bruises you deal with. But I’m feeling great for this time of year. I’ll take it every year to be feeling as good as I am at this time of the season.”

Brady has one year left on his contract with the Patriots. After trading Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017, the Patriots didn’t draft a developmental quarterback in 2018. With more and more great young quarterbacks popping up throughout the NFL, the Patriots need to get theirs — or risk finding themselves in a revolving door of journeymen and assorted slappies until they do.

  1. I think next year might be it. He’s been bad the last couple of weeks now. You would think he’d bounce back, but it just isn’t happening.

    I’ll never pick against the Patriots in the playoffs, but if they lost to the Ravens by 30 I don’t think anyone would be shocked.

  3. He has not looked great, no doubt about it, but maybe Rob Ninkovich is right. He’s preserving himself and his best for the playoffs… I hope that’s the case. They do need to draft and develop a quarterback, regardless. This can’t go on forever.

  4. I hate to say it, but it’s time. Go out on top under your own free will instead of someone else telling you you’re not good enough. No one in the history of the game has done what you have, there’s nothing to prove anymore. Thanks for almost 2 decades of greatness.

  5. He’s extremely limited at this point in his career. He cannot escape any pressure and immediately gives himself up when there’s a free rusher, which is a huge disadvantage in today’s NFL full of mobile QBs. When the protection is perfect, he is money. But that’s true for pretty much any QB.

    All due respect, he is indisputably the GOAT. But this rate there’s no way he plays in 2020.

  kevinlawrencecantor says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:35 am
    I think next year might be it. He’s been bad the last couple of weeks now. You would think he’d bounce back, but it just isn’t happening.

    I’ll never pick against the Patriots in the playoffs, but if they lost to the Ravens by 30 I don’t think anyone would be shocked.

    ===================================

    if the patriots went out and trounced the ravens by 30, i dont think that would shock anyone either.

  8. Next year will be his last. He’s still one of the top QB’s but not quite at the level he was even just recently. Father Time is starting to warm up his singing voice.

  9. I am glad. I am not a Patriots fan but Tom Brady is good for the NFL, period. The guy is an incredible QB in spite of all his haters. No QB in history has played at his level for as long as he has. That is undeniable and all you haters of the man can choke on that.
    Patriots fans — I wouldn’t respond to all the haters if I were you. I am a Packers fan and we get ragged on all the time by haters, too. And they hate Aaron Rodgers as much as they hate Brady.
    But take comfort in knowing that the history books show just what Brady has done and no matter what they say, he will be a Hall Of Fame legend 5 years after he retires, just like Rodgers.
    The Packers are the greatest winners in NFL history because they have more championships than anyone. But the Patriots have been the great winners since Brady took over and are the best organization in the NFL now. It’s not even debatable.
    Have a Happy New Year everyone — even all you haters.

  10. Why wouldn’t he? He can still win. Peyton won a Superbowl in his last year when he couldn’t throw the ball more than 20 yards. Now the Patriots defense is nowhere near what Denver’s was, but good decision-making and experience reading coverage can make up for a lot of physical shortcoming.

    And does anyone honestly think the Patriots won’t easily win the AFC East next year?

  11. REMEMBER WHEN: roger clemens and barry bonds left MLB?!?

    The sport of baseball had it’s first breath of fresh air in years.

    It will feel the same whenever tom brady retires.

  14. Brady is indisputably the best QB of the cap era and arguably the best of the SB era. He has earned the right to go out on his own terms.

    These comments should be entertaining to check back on in a few hours.

  15. He’d be smart to retire after this season. Instead he will play, (badly), next season until the Hoodie trades him for a 2nd rounder at the trade deadline.

  16. He’s going to play until he is literally a shell of himself on the field.
    He’s not been the same Brady this year and there is no chance he’s going to magically just improve next year. He’s had just an immensely successful run, but I feel like he’s going to go the Favre route and keep playing until people are laughing at him.

  17. He’s hurt. Been saying it for weeks. Watch the Buffalo film pre-game when he comes out of the tunnel. He can barely jog and is favoring his left knee.

    If Belichick is around next year (which I doubt) and he gets serious about surrounding him with talent and stops shopping at Stiffs R Us for Wideouts, He’ll have a monster year next season.

  19. …and I’m sure BB will surround him with a bunch of cheap free agent/7th round nobodies for line help, rather than the blue chippers Brady needs to finish out his career in good health…

  20. Brady is the greatest of all time. As a die hard Ravens fan maybe Brady could play for us next year if the Patriots want to move on from him.

    Jackson really is no better than Tebow and Joe Flacco is nothing when the refs aren’t throwing flags. Throwing up a jump ball and hoping for a flag is neither skill nor talent. Brady even at 41 is better than either of them will ever be.

  doctorrustbelt says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:49 am
    REMEMBER WHEN: roger clemens and barry bonds left MLB?!?

    The sport of baseball had it’s first breath of fresh air in years.

    It will feel the same whenever tom brady retires.

    That breath of which you speak, it’s a sigh of relief, that you now have a chance once Brady leaves.

    And no one, except you, cares about baseball, especially during playoff season.

  23. There’s less of a gap between good and great than some would have you believe. Here’s a clue, game of inches. Win or lose by one, or a fraction thereof. Same with players. The best needs only lose a tiny edge to no longer be so.

  25. I’d like to see the Pats move on. (Nick Foles anyone?) Brady isn’t moving around the pocket or getting his feet set as well as he did as recently as last year. That said, many of Brady’s problems this year have to do with receivers who simply cannot get separation.

  26. Everyone saying he’s done…. do you not realize the Pats are the 2 seed with an overall below average roster!? Tom clearly has some gas left in the tank.

  27. “When I suck, I’ll retire,” Brady said Tuesday (9/2/2014) on WEEI-AM, via The Boston Globe. “But I don’t plan on sucking for a long time.”

  28. History has shown that when old quarterbacks fade they tend to crash hard and fast. The two trains of thought currently with Brady are that either he is injured or starting to fade. If it’s the latter then it will certainly show up in the playoffs when the physicality of the game picks up.

    If a team comes into Gillette in the playoffs and wins decisively, beating up Brady and the Pats, then we will soon have the answer on whether Brady plays again next year. But not until then…

  29. What’s this Ravens/Patriots talk all about.
    There is still a Ravens/Browns game to be played.
    Don’t disrespect Mr. Mayfield.

  30. thejetssuck2001 says:

    “if the patriots went out and trounced the ravens by 30, i dont think that would shock anyone either.”
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Correction: If the Pats put up 30 on the Ravens it would shock EVERYONE by how bad Brady, the Offense and worse of all their Defense are playing. Meanwhile, the Ravens are in the Driver Seat going into the Playoffs. They are the hot team right now and their Defense is clicking – pedal to the metal.
    Patriots facing the Ravens are a worse case scenario, with a high probability of 2009 upset repeat.

  32. It is difficult to tell how much of recent struggles are due to Brady’s knee injury. The receivers aren’t helping him either. As many as good contested catches that Edelman makes he does drop some easy ones. Don’t know what is going on with Gronk and I think it is time for Jacob Hollister to step up.

    The Pats would have a huge advantage if they get a bye, they played at Pitt on 12/16 and they would be at home for a month when they play in Divisional round. I hope that would enough time for Brady to recover from whatever injury he is carrying.

  34. Brady needs a supporting cast. Until the GM starts making better decisions on draft day and free agents, this is the way it will look. For some reason BB cannot draft a WR to save his life. And the one he did draft(Mitchell) had an injury history

  35. Anyone else notice the downturn on targeted receivers?
    Last game: no targets to Hogan, no targets to White.
    Previous games: few targets

    If the: “I won’t throw to you” read on this holds, my prediction is that Hogan is in his last year w Pats.

  wib22 says:

    December 26, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Time to use some HGH!

    Why not. It worked for Manning and many of the Steelers of the 70s…well at least steroids.

  37. Only thing that’s indisputable is that Brady’s the only QB in history to play 17 years for a legendary coach and 13 years with a top 10 defense.

    —————————-

    chickensalad43 says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:42 am

    All due respect, he is indisputably the GOAT.

  solo681 says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:20 am
    ….Meanwhile, the Ravens are in the Driver Seat going into the Playoffs. They are the hot team right now and their Defense is clicking – pedal to the metal.
    ——————————-
    The Ravens are hot, but they have not made the playoffs yet, and are not guaranteed to do so.

    Still not the most comfortable of “driver’s seats.”

  39. As long as the division offers absolutely NO resistance, there is no end date to Brady’s career. He’s not a fool, he realizes all he has to do is put on a helmet and they start the season 5-1 in that perennially terrible division. Does he think he can go 5-5, maybe 6-4 against whatever the rest of the schedule brings them? Of course. And that will put them back into position to win 1 home game to play for the AFC Championship for as long as Bill Belicheck has the headset.

  40. Gimpy, old Brady is better than other healthier, younger QBs. Seriously… just look at him, his team and where they are at right now as opposed to Packers, Giants, even Steelers, Niners, etc. At their stinkiest worst, Brady and the Patriots are much better than other teams. That’s with very lousy defense too. Brady can play with one good leg and still has a leg up over others.

  41. Not a Pats fan.

    But, I really hope Brady bows out at the right time and doesn’t ignore reality. It would be really crappy to see a shell of himself out there looking horrible.

    For every story of a guy hanging on for another year that they really shouldn’t have and it working out like Peyton Manning, there are many more that it didn’t work out like Favre’s last year with the Vikings.

    I know the Pats are not a bad team and it’s funny to compare a horrible organization like the Lions to a great one like NE- but I’m a 37 year old Lions fan. I can honestly say that while it sucked to see Barry Sanders retire with gas left in the tank when I was 18, I was also spared seeing my boyhood sports hero decline and get the hell beaten out of him on bad teams.

    I am in the camp that thinks that the decline has started with Brady. Like others said it usually is hard drop off rather than a gradual fade. I do think that Brady comes back next year, but I think it’s gonna be ugly. All the jokes about father time are completely true.

    When you get down to brass tacks-Brady will be 42 in 2019 and playing with guys that are half his age. It’s a physical reality that we all face as we get older than we lose a step here and there- pro athletes are not immune to that. It only takes one wrong step in the pocket and one missed block on the line and some 22 year old kid playing DE that grew up watching Brady and can’t wait to sack the goat absolutely crushes him blindside and the last time we see Brady on the field is when he gets carried off it.

  42. Fans of other teams crack me up….. Mr. Brady has led the Patriots to the #2 seed & would have secured the #1 seed had it not been for the defensive debacle in Miami…… if THAT is everyone’s idea of Father Time catching up with him I say BRING HIM ON!!!
    Tom Terrific for another 3-4 years works just fine for me…. gives the Pats time to get & develop his eventual successor & maybe win a couple more Lombardi trophies……
    10-5 & soon to be 11-5 with a 1st round bye…. yeah, the wheels are really coming off!!! LOL

  44. Fans of other teams crack me up….. Mr. Brady has led the Patriots to the #2 seed & would have secured the #1 seed had it not been for the defensive debacle in Miami…… if THAT is everyone’s idea of Father Time catching up with him I say BRING HIM ON!!!
    _______________________________________
    You obviously havent seen Brady play this year.

  kissbillsrings says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:43 am
    Fans of other teams crack me up….. Mr. Brady has led the Patriots to the #2 seed & would have secured the #1 seed had it not been for the defensive debacle in Miami…… if THAT is everyone’s idea of Father Time catching up with him I say BRING HIM ON!!!
    Tom Terrific for another 3-4 years works just fine for me…. gives the Pats time to get & develop his eventual successor & maybe win a couple more Lombardi trophies……
    10-5 & soon to be 11-5 with a 1st round bye…. yeah, the wheels are really coming off!!! LOL

    —-

    Well if the playoffs started today, and assuming the chargers advance then it would be NE Vs. LAC in the 2nd round.

    Are you gonna saying all this stuff about bringing on father time if Joey Bosa comes off the edge and levels Brady untouched from the blind side and he goes down? One the big parts of getting older and something that everyone has to deal with in this world is not bouncing back as quick, and being more susceptible to injury. The TB12 method can only turn back the clock so far.

  47. Agreed but it’s a little easier when playing in an era where you don’t have Lyle Alzado, Lawrence Taylor, Deacon Jones and Mean Joe Greene crashing into the quarterback after every play. If Beady played in the 1970s or 1980s he’d have retired years ago like Bradshaw and Montana did.

    ————————

    nyneal says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:46 am
    I am glad. I am not a Patriots fan but Tom Brady is good for the NFL, period. The guy is an incredible QB in spite of all his haters. No QB in history has played at his level for as long as he has. That is undeniable and all you haters of the man can choke on that

  mlhigh says:
    December 26, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Fans of other teams crack me up….. Mr. Brady has led the Patriots to the #2 seed & would have secured the #1 seed had it not been for the defensive debacle in Miami…… if THAT is everyone’s idea of Father Time catching up with him I say BRING HIM ON!!!
    _______________________________________
    You obviously havent seen Brady play this year.

    ………………………………………..

    Really? His TDs and ints are the same as in 2013, 25 TDs with 11 ints and he has 1 more regular season game to play. He has passed for 4105 yards with a 65.4 completion percentage.

  49. Correction: If the Pats put up 30 on the Ravens it would shock EVERYONE by how bad Brady, the Offense and worse of all their Defense are playing. Meanwhile, the Ravens are in the Driver Seat going into the Playoffs. They are the hot team right now and their Defense is clicking – pedal to the metal.
    Patriots facing the Ravens are a worse case scenario, with a high probability of 2009 upset repea

    The Bills have the # 2 total D in the nfl as of today

    They just put up 28 points and over 400 yards on them

  las0023 says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:36 am
    Only thing that’s indisputable is that Brady’s the only QB in history to play 17 years for a legendary coach and 13 years with a top 10 defense.

    So then we shouldn’t call Montana the GOAT then right?
    Since he was drafted and played for a great coach and had a top 4 defensive every year he won the SB ??

    See how lame that sounds

Leave a Reply

