Trumaine Johnson misses practice for “in-house matter”

Getty Images

Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson missed practice Wednesday for what coach Todd Bowles termed “an in-house matter,” Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press reports.

Bowles would not elaborate, other than to say Johnson has a “good attitude.” Johnson said the discussion with his coach would remain private when asked whether it was for a disciplinary issue.

“Me and the head man talked about it,” Johnson said. “That’s between us.”

His absence was listed on the team’s practice report as “not injury related.”

Johnson did allow that he expects to return to practice Thursday and play Sunday against the Patriots.

The Jets signed Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million deal in the offseason, and while he has four interceptions, Johnson has had an “up-and-down” season, according to Bowles.

Johnson had a 33-yard interference penalty on third down in overtime, allowing the Packers to drive for the winning score. It was one of five penalties Johnson has had this season for 75 yards.

“They called it; it hurt us,” Johnson said.