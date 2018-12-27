Adrian Peterson would love to be back in Washington

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson was a last minute addition to the Washington roster this season and he let it be known on Thursday that he’d like to sign up for another tour.

Peterson was signed after second-round pick Derrius Guice tore his ACL in August and he’s expected back for the 2019 season. Chris Thompson is on hand in the backfield as well, but Peterson said he thinks “having two guys that can pound the ball and have a no-plays-off mentality” along with Thompson can work.

“I would love to come back here and finish off on a better note,” Peterson said, via ESPN.com. “We have a great group of guys here — all the adversity we’ve faced this year and how guys have responded. To come to work and really stay focused shows a lot about this team, this locker room, coaches as well. … That’s something I would love to be a part of.”

If things don’t work out for a return engagement, Peterson believes he’s shown enough to generate interest elsewhere. He’s run 247 times for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns and said “you’re blind” if you can’t see that he has a lot of football left in the tank.