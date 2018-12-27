After meeting with Lions’ owner, Matt Patricia “pretty confident” he’s safe

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia does not believe he is on the hot seat.

Patricia, who took over a 9-7 Lions team and is 5-10 in his first season, said on Wednesday that he’d just had a meeting with Lions owner Martha Ford (one he presumably showed up on time to) and is “pretty confident” he’s going to keep his job.

“Everything for me right now is just keep moving forward and getting ready for the game this weekend,” Patricia said.

Patricia avoided questions about whether he’ll make changes to his coaching staff, but offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, whom Patricia inherited from former coach Jim Caldwell’s staff, seems likely to get fired. The Lions clearly have to make some changes, and if Patricia isn’t out, then he’ll probably fire some of his assistants to take the heat off himself.