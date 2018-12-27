Andrew Luck: “It doesn’t matter” that I’ve never lost to Titans

Getty Images

Andrew Luck carved up the Titans for 297 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-10 win earlier this season that continued his history of success against the AFC South team.

That win was the 10th in 10 tries for the Colts with Luck as their starting quarterback and upping that mark to 11-0 on Sunday would send the Colts to the playoffs. On Wednesday, Luck insisted that the history of success against Tennessee had no bearing on what will happen this weekend.

“It doesn’t matter,” Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We talk about going 1-0 this week, and that the cycle starts over. What happened previously, what happened in previous years, it doesn’t matter. What happened last weekend does not matter.”

The Broncos went 10-0 against the Patriots with John Elway starting at quarterback and no other quarterbacks have been part of such lopsided success against a particular opponent. We’ll find out on Sunday if Luck can better his fellow Stanford alum by extending Indianapolis’ season for at least one more week.