Antonio Brown remains out of Steelers practice Thursday

Steelers running back James Conner was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, which raises hopes that he’ll return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

The Steelers will be trying to have all hands on deck for that game as they need a win to have any hope of advancing to the postseason this year. For the second straight day of practice, one of the hands that they were missing at practice was wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown sat on Wednesday with a coach’s decision designation, but a knee issue was given as the reason for Thursday’s absence.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that Brown is dealing with knee soreness, so this may also have been more of a maintenance day for a player that the team wants to have at full strength on Sunday. Friday will bring another practice and the release of injury designations that shed some more light on whether he’ll be in the lineup.

Safety Sean Davis (quad) and linebacker Vince Williams (toe) remained out of practice for Pittsburgh while guard Ramon Foster got a rest day.