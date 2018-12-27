Benjamin Watson plans to retire after 2018 season

Getty Images

Saints tight end Benjamin Watson has remained a productive player for the team this season and is now one of 10 players who has picked up at least 300 receiving yards in the year they turned 38 or older, but he isn’t planning on an encore.

In a charming NFL Films video that features Watson, his wife and five children, the veteran tight end announced that he’s going to be calling it a career whenever the Saints are done playing this season.

“It’s time. It’s time to be done. I’m going to finish strong,” Watson said.

Watson, who announced that his wife is expecting twins with a touchdown celebration earlier this season, entered the NFL as a Patriots first-round pick in 2004. He moved on to the Browns in 2010 and had an earlier stint with the Saints from 2013 to 2015. He moved on to the Ravens, tore his Achilles in 2016 and then returned to the Saints this season.

He has 528 catches for 5,856 yards and 44 touchdowns over the course of his career. He got a Super Bowl ring as a rookie, but was on injured reserve at the time and Watson would surely love to go out by winning another one on the field.