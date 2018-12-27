Chiefs sign Damien Williams to two-year extension

Getty Images

The Chiefs apparently feel they have found Kareem Hunt’s replacement.

Coming off his first-career 100-yard game, Damien Williams signed a two-year extension with the Chiefs with a maximum value of $8.1 million, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Williams was buried on the Chiefs’ depth chart after leaving Miami and signing a one-year deal with Kansas City in the offseason. He had only three carries in the first 11 games.

But the Chiefs cut Hunt a month ago, and then Spencer Ware injured his hamstring, keeping him out of the past two games.

Williams, 26, has a career-best 205 yards on 39 carries and has scored three touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.