D.J. Swearinger says he’ll keep his mouth shut from now on

Getty Images

Safety D.J. Swearinger spent the first 16 weeks of the season with Washington, but he was dropped from the roster on Monday after repeatedly criticizing teammates and coaches in public forums.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said on Wednesday that the team “can’t afford” to have players doing that and that they decided to move on after multiple conversations with Swearinger. Swearinger also addressed his departure on Wednesday when he met the media for the first time since being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals.

Swearinger said he “definitely didn’t think it would cost my job” and that he’ll take a page from Cosmo Kramer by enacting a vow of silence from here on out.

“[I] understand it wasn’t my role to call out the defensive coaches even though we had a relationship,” Swearinger said, via ESPN.com. “Me and the coaches, we had a good relationship. You know, I’ll keep my mouth shut next time and just keep [my head down] and play football and do what I need to do on the field and let my past do the talking.”

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said he hadn’t spoken to Swearinger yet, but told reporters he “doesn’t throw coaches or players underneath the bus” and expects the same from his players. Swearinger only has to make it through a few days to keep his slate clean heading into the offseason in Arizona.