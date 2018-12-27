Despite drafting Saquon Barkley, Giants are last in rushing first downs

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2018, 8:16 AM EST
The Giants chose running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, and from the highlights, that looks like a good pick: Barkley is first in the NFL with six runs of 40 yards or longer.

But winning through the running game isn’t primarily about breaking off highlight-reel runs. It’s about churning out first downs consistently. And on that score, the Giants are struggling mightily.

In fact, the Giants are tied for last in the NFL with just 63 rushing first downs. When it comes to picking up first downs on the ground, the Giants are actually no better this year than they were last year, when their rushing game was so bad that they allegedly needed to spend a high first-round pick on a running back, eschewing quarterback Sam Darnold, who went to the Jets with the next pick.

Although Barkley is third in the NFL in rushing yards this year, he’s 17th in rushing first downs, with just 45 this season. Thirteen running backs have gained more first downs than Barkley while carrying the ball fewer times, including Alvin Kamara of the Saints, who has run for 12 more first downs than Barkley while carrying the ball 50 fewer times.

On Sunday against the Colts, Barkley ran the ball 21 times and only gained two first downs. The Giants jumped out to a big lead early in that game but ended up losing because they couldn’t control the ball in the second half. That was when they needed their franchise running back to grind out first downs, and Barkley didn’t do it.

If the Giants are ever going to build a winning team, they’re going to need Barkley to do more than break highlight-reel runs. They’re going to need him to gain first downs consistently–something he hasn’t done as a rookie.

52 responses to “Despite drafting Saquon Barkley, Giants are last in rushing first downs

  1. And every arm chair general manager knew New York made a massive mistake taking Barkley regardless of the cherry picked stat of having six runs of 40 or more yards. It hasn’t helped the wins roll in.

  2. Barkley is hit behind the line of scrimmage at one of the highest rates in the league. Being in 3 and long consistently and having 3 down penalties is cause for the lack of first down runs.

  3. It’s obviously his fault. He just doesn’t try hard enough. The pathetic excuse for an offensive line has nothing to do with it. The Giants are now the Miniatures. Makes me ill. Whose running this S Show????

  5. Barkley would look good on any team. His lack of production is due to his team being constantly behind, a weak OL and game planning. The Giants biggest need is improving the OL and that’s not their only need.

  6. That is surprising to see. But if he is third in rushing NFL wide then his lack of first downs has to have a secondary reason behind it other than his personal performance. Ill let others smarter than me venture what that is, but I do think there is something.

  8. The Giants’ problems are NOT Barkley. There is so much more one could write about in critiquing that team and you go for possibly the only thing they’ve done right in years? Come on.

  9. I think this tells you more about the Giant’s offense as a whole (and their commitment to the run) than it does about Barkley. He’s been very good as a rookie.

  11. I think it’s more indicative of the giants O-line. Especially since obj has been out team’s have been stacking the box and then sending additional guys. If you look at most of his runs this year, it has been all him, with zero blocking. majority of the time he had to create his own space. As bad as the giants line was last year, they are actually better than this year. Put him with the rams line, or even a line that is top 15 in the NFL and we will see how he does gaining first downs.

  12. Numerous people on here posted that he goes for the home-run runs much too often in college. Rather then getting the 3-4 yards each carry. Still surprising to hear though. Good call by anyone who posted about this before the season.

  15. Glamor pick to keep the fans interested, certainly not the way you build or win in the NFL. Look at the results, good QB, good receivers, trenches on both side are a joke. Now the QB (justin Herbert) most Giants fans I know wanted is going back to Oregon. They need to build up their offensive and defensive lines..period. Most SB teams get there or win w/o a superstar RB.

  16. It’s called having a GM who doesn’t know how to fix the actual problem WITH THE SECOND OVERALL DRAFT PICK.

  17. Barkley also has 29 receiving first downs. The team’s 3rd down conversion rate is up, 4th down conversion rate, red zone scoring rate, number of trips to the red zone, first downs overall… those numbers are all up this year, with one game to go.

    I’m a hockey fan going way back. This story reminds me of the criticisms one would see about Wayne Gretzky. “Sure, he can shoot, he can pass, but stick him in goal and he’s just another guy.”

  18. The Giants O-Line makes the Bengals offensive line look pretty good… But it’s Saquan’s fault?

  20. The kid is an exciting player. Running back is the least important of the eleven positions in an offense.

  21. Having watched nearly all his carries this year, I can say that he has had to deal with dodging tacklers behind the line more than any other back in the league and has rarely had holes to run through. Give him an average O-line and he will lead the league in rushing and get plenty of first downs.

  22. You Never take a rb that high unless you are ONLY a rb away from the playoffs or super bowl. This team NEEDS Desperately needs a Franchise Young qb and that is just the beginning as the list is Long.
    But yeah whatever take a rb and set the franchise back for years. Even Barry Sanders needed a qb which he NEVER got,
    Conclusion…. Wasted Pick.

  23. I guess this guy knows nothing about the Giants Offensive line then? Not Saquon’s fault when you’re dodging tacklers in the back field.

  24. In a way, this is a bogus stat — rushing 1st downs are controlled by success of 1st or 2nd downs — and the NYG’s success on those downs are not good — do not think this is a story here in regards to Barkley — as another commenter ponted out, Barkley had a ton of passing 1st downs —
    Sort of like Red Zone success — did a team get into the Red Zone at the 20 or at the 5 yard line– did they get into the Red Zone on 1st or 3rd down? Major variances—

  25. OK. So what? Would you rather have a guy who runs 25 yards for a touchdown, or a guy who picks up 2 first downs, but then gets stuffed at the line and the team settles for a field goal?

  26. I don’t think the criticism is that the Giants took the wrong RB. The criticism is that the Giants selected the wrong position group to improve #2 overall for the LONG term improvement of the team.

    The right QB there plays into a third contract. The best RB, maybe 1/2 into a second and doesn’t raise the overall talent enough.

    Barkley is a good to great back – he’s just not the choice you make #2 overall with the line and QB the Giants had to start the year.

  27. Nobody, including myself who thought the Giants should’ve taken a QB at 2, is knocking Saquon Barkley at all. None of this is his fault, he’s a great RB and an even better young man. The Giants still should’ve taken a QB at #2 last year. It’s simply a case of positional value.

  29. “Numerous people on here posted that he goes for the home-run runs much too often in college.”

    Ridiculous. No, numerous people did not post anything like that. Only you and your alt.

  30. @calizcowboyz,
    Come on, man. I am a Cowboys fan and your comment is ridiculous. Wasted pick? You take the best player available on draft day, and that is what the Giants did. The Cowboys felt they did the same by taking Zeke over Ramsey, even though CB was considered a bigger need at the time. The Giants O-line is their biggest need, followed by QB. You put a rookie QB behind that current line, he gets physically and mentally destroyed, and his confidence then takes a huge hit.

    The Giants will focus on O-line and QB this off-season and during the draft. Barkley is a great young player who they can build around, and having him as a safety valve for a young QB (or a new FA QB) is going to be very important. And Barkley is only going to get better.

  31. Barkley’s a great player but you build an offense through the QB and the lines before investing in an RB.

    With all the holes the Giants have, they’d have been better off drafting a replacement for Eli, or getting a king’s ransom for someone looking for their choice of QB at 2nd overall, than drafting Barkley.

    As it stands, they have a wasted season in mediocrity and are now having to look at an equally mediocre QB class for an Eli replacement.

  35. I find it hilarious who blame Barkley based on the subject matter. The Giants OLine is a joke, Eli has no escapability as a QB. Those who compare Chubb to Barkley are funny and obviously Chubb homers. I’ve watched several Browns games and the holes Chubb has had to run through any back would have success. I would love to see Barkley in an offensive system like the Bears or Chiefs then we would be able to see just how great of a talent he really is.

  36. Every year they continue to cling to Eli, they’re going backwards. Your running back will be irrelevant during that time.

  37. I’m an Eagles fan and I’ll take Saquon Barkley over *any* of the QBs that were on the board when it was the Giants’ turn to pick. If you’re trying to suggest that the Giants would’ve been better off with Sam Freaking Darnold as the future face of the franchise, you’re either just trying to stir the pot, or you’re totally clueless. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither is a good football team. Their RB position is now set for years. They can grab a QB this time around.

  38. QB, DL and OL are the pillars of the NFL team.

    What good are fancy WRs, RBs, TEs when you cant get the ball to them?

    Good RB shelf life is around 7 years.

    Should have drafted QB Darnold.

  39. Steven Wanicur – couldn’t agree more. This is a loaded stat. It would only be valid if every team had the same number of situational opportunities to pick up a rushing first down. I would guess a team like the saints ranks higher because they are more efficient on first and second down so they have more third and one or third and two situations. I would guess the average yards to gain on third down for the Giants is more like four or five, which any armchair quarterback knows makes it a passing down. It has also been widely discussed on this site that the Giants seem to have completely abandoned the run for large stretches over many games. I’m a cowboys fan so I’ve got no horse in the race, but it bugs me when people try to interpret data as if it exists in a vacuum without fully understanding all of the variables and other inputs that tell the story.

  40. With the first pick in the 2018 NFL DRAFT THE NY FOOTBALL GIANTS SELECT ,,,,,SAQUON BARKLEY,,,RUNNING BACK ,,,PENN STATE !
    TooooooooouuuuuuuuuuuccccccchDownnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaquon Barkley !

  41. So if a monster like Saquon is having difficulty behind a porous O-line, please do tell, what would a rookie qb be doing other than getting killed? When you look at a guys like Wentz, Allen and Darnold missing time due to injuries running the ball behind Ok lines (exeption Buffalo, they are just about as bad as the Giants), where exactly is the advantage to draft a qb for a TEAM that isn’t ready for him? The reason we have lost so many games is because the defense can’t hold a 4th qtr lead to save their neck. When you look at a team like Arizona, you see a team that drafted a qb and put him out there. He is getting crushed and he came into the league with an injury history from college. They also are a team with many needs. Is Rosen going to be there by the time they get all the holes filled in?

  42. Dave Gettleman is an total moron who set the Giants franchise back for the foreseeable future by not taking Sam Darnold.

    An elite RB like Gurley, Barkley or prime AD is worth absolutely nothing without a franchise QB. And with Herbert staying in college, Giants won’t have another shot at one until 2020, after Gettleman is fired.

  43. The Giants will never have a winning record again until they finally dump Eli Manning and get a franchise QB that they can build around. Even though they have one of the best RB in the league and one of the best WR in the league (Odell Beckham), the fact that this team has such an abysmal record only points out the glaring fact that the problems lie at the QB position and on the offensive line.

  44. It’s good to see level headed posts by posters. To lay the blame on Saquon is just wrong. The author of the article does not discuss the state of the offensive line, analyze the playcalling in those 3rd down situations, or pick stats on what percentage of 3rd down snaps Barkley was given the ball compared to passing or handing off to someone else.

    That said, the Giants’ woes went beyond a running back and they should have traded down to get an offensive lineman or pick the heir apparent to Eli.

  45. Bogus criticism of Barkley. Barkley is(and will continue to be) a better RB than Darnold is as a QB. The word I got was that if Mayfield was there the Giants would have taken him. And that they liked Barkley over Rosen. In war, it is said, the winners draw the maps and write the history books. Looking back in 5 years, no one will question the book on Barkley.

  46. Barkley was the best player in the draft, so at least they drafted a Hall of Famer. Teams that are winning generally spend the second half running the ball and working on the clock. That’s why Emmitt Smith is the all time leading rusher. The Giants don’t appear to be making decisions based on winning being their #1 priority. They are going for names. Eli Manning. Odell Beckham. Saquon Barkley. Those are the kinds of names that sell seats and jerseys. Eli has been finished for a couple years, and Beckham is just not a winner. Barkley is an absolute stud. The best RB in the game by far. Put Barkley on a team like the Rams where C.J. Anderson just went for 167 yards despite only being on the roster one week, and many would be wondering if he’s the greatest RB of all time. The Giants were in position to draft Barkley at #2 because of all the mistakes they’ve made. I probably wouldn’t draft a RB at #2, but there are about 500 things I would question about the Giants before I question anything that has to do with Saquon Barkley. Last years draft had about five QB’s and there wasn’t a consensus #1 guy like Elway, Peyton, or Luck on the board when the Giants picked. Barkley was the safe pick. But seriously, every team isn’t going all out to win. It’s all about money. We’re the ones spending the money, so they make decisions based a lot on what we demand. Blame the Giants but we’re the ones buying the tickets, and we’re the ones buying all those jerseys. Besides, Eli is a good guy. He might not win many games anymore, but at least he stands for the anthem. We have our priorities too, and they’re not always all about winning either. Some things are just more important than winning football games. That’s one thing the fans and owners agree on.

  47. Barry Sanders syndrome. rush for -2. rush for 1. rush for 0. rush for 1. rush for 70. Awesome highlights. Lots of stats, Few sustained drives. The best running backs are the ones who can get you 3 yards when you need it. Not the ones who dance alot and have a lot of negative runs followed by a not so common magical one.

  49. By the time the Giants do build up their offensive line and find Eli’s successor…Barkley will be due a new contract…and the Giants will be forced to pay him 20+ mil a year…lololol…Zeke, Kamara, Bell are all about to inflate the RB market…

  50. cjmcfootball says:
    December 27, 2018 at 9:46 am
    “OK. So what? Would you rather have a guy who runs 25 yards for a touchdown, or a guy who picks up 2 first downs, but then gets stuffed at the line and the team settles for a field goal?”

    that argument only works if he’s busting a touchdown every other drive. football is a big numbers game. if you get more first downs you’ll score more points over a large sample. highlight plays are highlight plays because they are rare compared to “normal” plays. the best running attacks in today’s game 1. pick up first downs and 2. wear the clock and opponent out in the second half. running an offense through one when you need to score points is foolish. a good game for an rb is 100 yards and maybe a touchdown. that is not that much if it is not helping the rest of team by sustaining drives. if a qb had those stats he’d be torn to shreds. i’d take a 50 yard game by a back picking up many first downs than a 100 yard game that contained a 60 yard run followed by a lot of negative plays.

  51. Barkley is NOT the problem…but he’s also not the answer. There is a reason that position has been devalued in recent years. It’s because being great at the position doesn’t make you a good team. If you have an overall average team with an elite RB, you’re still just an average team. But if you have an overall average team with an elite QB, you’re a SB contender.

  52. the giants have & have had one of the worst offensive lines in football for about 5 years now. when they went to the superbowls in 07 & 11 it was the opposite; they had 1 of the best lines in the game on both offense & defense.

