Dirk Koetter on DeSean Jackson: I think our relationship is fine

A report about Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson wanting to move on to another team in 2019 featured word of an “exchange” between Jackson and head coach Dirk Koetter in November.

Per the report from Josina Anderson of ESPN, the exchange had to do with Jackson not practicing in the days after the team’s Week 12 game against the 49ers because of a thumb injury.

Koetter was asked about the report at his Thursday press conference and said that he neither saw the report nor was he “really sure” what the incident in question might have been. Koetter was also asked about his relationship with Jackson.

“DeSean Jackson is a proven, outstanding player in this league,” Koetter said. “I’m a coach, he’s a player. I think our relationship is fine.”

Jackson missed practice again with an Achilles injury and declined to speak to reporters.

Whatever their relationship and whatever Koetter’s status when the year comes to an end, Jackson’s desire may be shared by the Buccaneers. They would get $10 million in cap space for moving on without the wideout and have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to front their receiver group in 2019.