Eagles and Bears could be having a 30-year Fog Bowl reunion

December 27, 2018
One day after the regular season ends, an obscure anniversary will arrive for the NFL.

December 31, 1988. The Fog Bowl.

During the second quarter of a wild-card playoff game between the Eagles and Bears on New Year’s Eve nearly 30 years ago, a dense fog rolled in to Soldier Field. The thick blanket of excessively liquified air dramatically reduced visibility. The unusual and intriguing development quickly melted to a virtually unwatchable game, televised by CBS and called by Verne Lundquist and Terry Bradshaw.

The unwatchable game between Mike Ditka’s Bears and Buddy Ryan’s Eagles can be watched in full, with the stunningly clear pre-fog conditions becoming a white soup of the sort that hasn’t happened in a playoff game since then. (Fog marred a Sunday night game 14 months ago between the Falcons and Patriots in New England, but a quick switch by NBC to the overheard camera on cables saved the day.)

The first postseason Fog Bowl reunion happened seventeen years ago, when Andy Reid’s Eagles beat Dick Jauron’s Bears in a divisional-round matchup at Soldier Field. On Sunday, if the Eagles outscore Washington and the Bears upend the Vikings (and if the Rams don’t lose to the 49ers), a pair of Andy Reid proteges, Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy, will meet at Soldier Field for only the second Eagles-Bears playoff game since New Year’s Eve 1988.

  1. I remember watching that game on TV as a kid. It was insane! Still heartbroken that the Eagles lost. Be awesome if the get the rematch!

  2. That picture is awesome! You can see the distinctive silhouette of my all time favorite NFL player: Randall Cunningham!

  3. Vivid memory of this game. I was a waterbed installer back in those days. For 3 hours, while the king sized bed filled, I watched, or at least tried to watch this bizarre game. It’s different in real life since the TV flattens all the fog between the lens and the object so it seems even more dense. I remember thinking, how on earth do you throw downfield on a day like this? I was certain at that time that Dikka (sp) made the fog roll in to vex the eagles.

  4. Agreed it was hard to watch and near impossible to follow but it was an awesome mark of NFL history. Even on my 20″ bubble TV.

  5. Lots of ifs right there. All the Vikings have to do is win at home this Sunday, and they end the Iggles season. I’m sure they still remember how classless and ignorant the Iggles fans were last year, so sending them home is probably at the forefront as much as making the playoffs is. So instead, it will be the Bears and Vikings in back to back weeks.

