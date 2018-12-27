Eric Ebron returns for limited practice on Thursday

Getty Images

The Colts’ chances of having tight end Eric Ebron in the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the Titans improved on Thursday.

Ebron did not practice on Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report. Ebron suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and is also listed with a knee issue.

Tight end Ryan Hewitt (foot), wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (calf) also returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton remained out of practice with an ankle injury, but he’s said he’s going to play and has consistently been in the lineup despite missing practice time in recent weeks. Center Ryan Kelly‘s outlook isn’t quite as good after he missed his second practice with the neck injury that knocked him out last weekend.