Eric Weddle get $1M bonus if Ravens win Sunday

After the Ravens beat the Chargers last Saturday, safety Eric Weddle opined that no one in the NFL wanted to see the team in the playoffs because they have “the ingredients to win.”

Weddle’s bank account will be pretty happy in the event the Ravens steer their way clear of the Browns and lock down the AFC North title this Sunday. Weddle’s contract calls for him to make a $1 million bonus in the event the safety makes the initial Pro Bowl roster in the same year that the team qualifies for the postseason.

Weddle was named to the Pro Bowl last week so he’s halfway home.

“I would trade one million bucks for a chance at the playoffs any second,” Weddle said, via ESPN.com. “That’s just where I’m at. It’s not that I don’t appreciate money or how much money it is, but that’s not my incentive to try to go to win.”

Weddle said he’d forgotten about the bonus before General Manager Ozzie Newsome mentioned it to him heading into Week 17 last season. Weddle was selected for the Pro Bowl, but the Ravens didn’t get the win they needed against the Bengals.