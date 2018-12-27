Glover Quin not sure about 2019 plans

Getty Images

Lions safety Glover Quin didn’t take part in the voluntary part of the team’s offseason program this year and said when he reported to minicamp that he wanted to spend more time with his family while working out rather than leaving them to do the same work.

Quin also said that he spent time thinking about “how much I have left” and it seems that will be something he’ll ponder again this offseason. Quin said he’s been “locked in for the whole duration of the season” since deciding he’d continue to play, but “we’ll see” if he comes to the same conclusion about 2019.

Quin is signed through next season, but the team has been giving more playing time to rookie Tracy Walker in recent weeks and Quin was asked if he’d consider playing for someone else if the Lions decide to move on without him.

“I don’t know,” Quin said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Depends on the situation.”

Quin has started 147 straight games and has been with the Lions since the 2013 season. He has 74 tackles and a sack this season.