Jared Goff felt back to normal last week

Getty Images

Like the rest of the Rams offense, Jared Goff tore through the league for the first 11 games of the season, but things got off track for the quarterback after their Week 12 bye.

His completion percentage plummeted and he threw six interceptions in three games after throwing six all year heading into that stretch. That led to a lot of discussion about what might be wrong with Goff and/or the offense in general, but things are quieter on that front this week.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks said he saw a renewed “sense of urgency” from the quarterback heading into last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and Goff went 19-of-24 for 216 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Goff said Wednesday that it felt like a return to the previous standard.

“It didn’t feel different than 90 percent of the season,” Goff said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It felt different maybe than the couple weeks prior. It felt like who we are, and it felt like what we normally do.”

The quality of opponent was a drop from back-to-back losses to the Bears and Eagles, so others may not be as quick to say that all is back to where it should be for Goff. This week’s game against the 49ers gives him a chance to provide more evidence, but it seems likely that the playoffs will provide the ultimate word on whether Goff and the Rams have their groove all the way back.