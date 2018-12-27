Jets sign Clive Walford, place Eric Tomlinson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jets have made a change at tight end a few days before they’ll end their season against the Patriots.

Eric Tomlinson is headed to injured reserve and the team has signed former Raider Clive Walford to take his place. Walford also spent the offseason and preseason with the Jets before getting cut.

Tomlinson appeared on last week’s injury report with an Achilles problem, but played last Sunday and wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report. He had eight catches for 72 yards as a blocking complement for rookie Chris Herndon.

Walford was a third-round pick of the Raiders and had 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns in three years with the team. He spent time with the Colts during the regular season, but did not appear in any games.