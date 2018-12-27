Jets tight end hits IR after weight room accident

Getty Images

Sometimes the metaphors, they write themselves.

The Jets didn’t reveal the reason tight end Eric Tomlinson was placed on injured reserve when they announced the move this morning, but the story is about as Jets as it gets.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Tomlinson dropped a weight on his foot in the weight room Wednesday afternoon, and needed surgery. He had two lacerated toes from the incident.

That explains why a guy who wasn’t on the injury report is suddenly out for the year, and it also explains Jets. Because Jets.