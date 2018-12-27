Josh Norman: Taylor Lewan’s move “ultimate disrespect”

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said he was sticking up for a teammate. Washington cornerback Josh Norman saw it differently.

On the topic of Saturday’s post-game dust-up — when Lewan came to the sideline and mocked Norman’s bow-and-arrow routine before Norman bowed up to a much larger man — Norman shared his thoughts Wednesday.

“Why would you come to another man’s sideline?” Norman said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “You go out your way to come to his bench, his sideline, to go at him in that kind of way. Maximum disrespect. Ultimate disrespect. We’re not having that, I don’t care who we play for or what we do. We will not tolerate disrespect.”

Lewan said he got in Norman’s airspace because he thought he was trying to hurt running back Derrick Henrry. Norman said he and Henry spoke after the game and things were cool.

Lewan, however, he is not cool with. Despite giving up 7 inches and 125 pounds, Norman threw his helmet and got in the face of the tackle.

“What he should’ve been worried about and what he should’ve been relevant about is his quarterback,” Norman said. “Because our line ran through him like water through rocks. I mean, gosh, you would think he would’ve been doing a better job protecting him. . . .

“You come up to someone else’s sideline like he did, I don’t care how big you are. You can be a giant. You step into that domain, it’s kill or be killed. That’s how I look at it. I don’t take disrespect lightly.”

Then again, he could just be frustrated playing for a team that’s circling the drain again.