Kirk Cousins has been here before, and lost

The Vikings were paying for experience, among other things, when they backed up the truck for quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason.

But Cousins’ experience in games like the ones the Vikings play this weekend might not give them much confidence.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Cousins acknowledged that he doesn’t want to have the same feeling as two years ago, when he could have led Washington to the playoffs. Instead, he threw two picks and lost the regular season finale to the Giants in 2016 to finish 8-7-1.

“I remember the feeling driving away from the game,” Cousins said. “I remember being disappointed, and I don’t want to feel that again.”

The Vikings (8-6-1) can secure a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Bears, or an Eagles loss or tie against Washington. The fact the Bears still have a chance at a bye (with a win and a Rams loss) doesn’t help, either.

“It’s not complicated,” Cousins said. “I want to win. We want to win. We understand what’s at stake. There’s no magic formula. There’s no button you can push, or hours you can put in to suddenly snap your fingers and guarantee a win. You do all you can, give everything you have.”

The Vikings just have to hope that everything Cousins has is enough.