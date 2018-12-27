Kyler Murray leaves NFL door open: It’s never bad to have options

Posted by Charean Williams on December 27, 2018, 5:54 PM EST
Getty Images

Kyler Murray is signed to play baseball with the Oakland Athletics, but the University of Oklahoma submitted the quarterback’s name to the College Advisory Committee for a draft evaluation.

Murray isn’t ruling out anything.

“It’s never bad to have options,” Murray said Thursday, via Alex Scarborough of ESPN, “but right now my main focus is this game.”

Murray’s baseball agent, Scott Boras, repeatedly has said Murray will honor his deal with the Athletics. Murray received a $4.6 million signing bonus to become a center fielder, but a weak quarterback draft class could help Murray decide to give the NFL a go.

Everyone else seems to be considering Murray’s future more than Murray is right now, though.

“Nothing has changed,” Murray said. “I haven’t put any energy into worrying about it or anything like that. All I can do is go out and play on Saturday and let my play speak for itself.”

Murray, who has thrown for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns, has no doubt he could become a successful NFL quarterback despite his size.

“I’ve always felt I could play in the NFL,” Murray said. “I’m a confident guy. There’s not a lot of short quarterbacks in the league, but I think there’s more guys paving the way for the transition of not really caring about how big you are, how tall you are. I’ve played this game my whole life, and I’ve always felt I could do it.”

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Kyler Murray leaves NFL door open: It’s never bad to have options

  1. Do Jackson and Deion Sanders played both sports at very high levels. I don’t see why this kid can’t play both sports. The QB position demands a lot more time than RB or DB, but it could work. If I were running the new football league, I’d throw some money in his direction. The NFL will always be there if needed. Right now, Murray doesn’t really need the NFL.I could see a team taking a flyer in the 5th or 6th round, but I don’t see a team wasting a high pick. I guess it might also depend on which team ends up drafting him.

  2. He’s five foot nothing.

    The comparisons to Bo and Deion are not applicable. The comparison to Nate Robinson is probably more realistic.

  3. I would love to see him in the NFL but I believe with his frame he’ll get murdered. In the MLB at least he will have guaranteed money, which overall would be the best bet. The most important thing is for Murray to play the sport he loves the most.

  4. Short of him getting taken in the top 10 I highly doubt he serious considers coming out. If the kid is smart he’ll stick to the sport that will preserve his long term health, and ultimately pays more.

  5. shutupbrees says:
    December 27, 2018 at 6:20 pm
    He’s five foot nothing.

    actually he’s 5’11”
    Drew Brees is 6′
    Russell Wilson is 5’11”

    yes, the league favors QBs over 6 ft but it’s not impossible

  6. Kid needs to announce right after having a great game against Bama that he is all in on football. Top 12 pick makes waaaaay more first 4 years in the NFL and if he does well, he will be set for life. It takes 6 years to get to your first contract in baseball. A lot can happen between now and then. This is his one shot at being a world class QB.

  7. Murray though listed at 5’11”, you can see he is no taller than 5’8″ standing next to the 6’1″ Tua. He is a lot shorter than him and no tean is gonna draft a 5’8″ QB, especially with a top pick. This guy is baseball bound and should be. He will make a lot more money doing it.

  8. Barring a ridiculous injury baseball will always be there. Go to the NFL. If you don’t pan out over the course of your rookie deal, you go to MLB. It is much tough, next to impossible to go the other route.

    IMO I don’t think he makes it in the NFL but there is zero shame in trying.

  10. Please play baseball kid. I dont even want the Giants to be tempted. Im already sweating us drafting Haskins.

  11. I hope Eli signs a 5 year extension with the Giants, then these Manning loving fans can keep working on his HOF argument instead of actually competing in the NFC East. Eli playing is a gift to the rest of the NFC.

  13. The dude is a very good college QB. His size would be an obvious problem in the pros. He should go play baseball. At least he will be able to walk and remember his name after his baseball career is over. If he plays football, he is going to get crushed by NFL defenses. He just isn’t big enough.

  14. He is a good college football player but he needs to stay in baseball. He will make a ton more money. He may be 5 foot 8 and that is only might be. He was dwarfed by everyone of the field at the game I was at. Everyone is fast in the NFL, scrambling quarterbacks have a tough time surviving.

  15. Man I really hope my Vikes take a chance and draft him. You know, since we like throwing guaranteed money at QB’s so much.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!