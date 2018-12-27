Lamar Miller has full practice

Getty Images

Texans running back Lamar Miller is on track to return Sunday.

Miller had a full practice Thursday after limited work a day earlier. He sat out Sunday’s loss to the Eagles with a sprained ankle.

Miller said he felt “way better” after massages, needles and other therapy to “try to get back right.”

“I’ve been through this before,” Miller said, via Andrew Wexler of KPRC. “It’s just a feel thing. Once you get going, everything goes out the window, so I should be fine.”

Miller had only 17 carries for 41 yards in Weeks 14 and 15 combined before missing last week’s game. He had 22 carries for 100 yards in the Texans’ 20-7 victory over the Jaguars on Oct. 21.

Safety Mike Tyson (concussion) and defensive end Christian Covington (knee) also were upgraded to full participation. The rest of the team’s practice report stayed the same Thursday, including limited work for receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring), safety Andre Hal (ankle), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), defensive back Kareem Jackson (knee), defensive end J.J. Watt (knee) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck).