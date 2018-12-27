Leonard Fournette misses practice Thursday

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was expected to miss practice Wednesday, but he got in limited work. He did miss Thursday.

The Jaguars list him as missing practice with ankle and foot injuries.

Sunday’s game doesn’t matter to the Jaguars, but it does to the Texans.

The Jaguars are accustomed to playing without Fournette this season, though. He’s played only eight games, gaining 3.3 yards per carry and averaging 54.9 yards per game.

Fournette has played the past three weeks but did not gain more than 46 rushing yards in any of the three games and scored only one touchdown.

Jacksonville also practiced without cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe), safety Tashaun Gipson (foot) and kicker Josh Lambo (groin). Quarterback Cody Kessler (right shoulder) was limited, and receiver DJ Chark Jr. (quadriceps) had a full practice.