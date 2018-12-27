Marcus Mariota has limited practice

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota was limited in Thursday’s practice, but it was more than he did the previous day. The Titans quarterback spent Wednesday rehabbing.

“He did some stuff, just to make sure that we’re progressing along,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I think that’s the most important thing. He didn’t take the reps that he would normally take, but he did enough to where we feel like we can move on to tomorrow and see where we are there.”

The Titans are hopeful Mariota will play in Sunday night’s winner-take-all game against the Colts.

He left Saturday’s victory over Washington after 27 snaps because of a stinger, and Blaine Gabbert finished up the final 29 snaps. The injury, which causes issues with tingling and numbness in his throwing arm, has knocked him out of three games this season.

Linebacker Brian Orakpo (elbow) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the past two games. Receivers Corey Davis (hamstring) and Tajae Sharpe (ankle) also were limited.