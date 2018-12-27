Marcus Mariota practicing Thursday

Getty Images

The Titans got some welcome news Thursday when quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to practice.

Mariota was working with no tape on his hand and no noticeable discomfort as he threw passes at the start of practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Mariota missed Wednesday’s practice for treatment and rest.

He left Saturday’s victory over Washington after 27 snaps because of a stinger. Blaine Gabbert finished up the final 29 snaps.

Various injuries have kept Mariota on the injury report much of the season and on the sideline some. He has played 82.7 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, missing one game and parts of four others.

The Titans also got linebacker Brian Orakpo back on the practice field. Orakpo has missed the past two games with an elbow injury.

The team’s injury report later today will indicate how much Mariota and Orakpo practiced, but they at least are getting limited work in.