Matt Ryan: Steve Sarkisian has done a good job

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has said more than once in recent weeks that he will be evaluating everything about the team once this disappointing season comes to an end and a recent report called it a “strong possibility” that the evaluation will end with the team parting ways with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian is finishing his second year with the club and the first year ended with some dissatisfaction about the job he did with red zone work coming in for particular criticism. The team has shown improvement on that front this season, but the team never scored more than 20 points during the five-game losing streak that sank their season and finishing out of the playoffs usually means changes are coming.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was asked about Sarkisian on Wednesday and said he wasn’t thinking about what will happen in the offseason while adding some thoughts about Sarkisian.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In all honesty, it’s about trying to find a way to get a win and [Steve] Sarkisian has done a good job. He’s put us in a good position to be successful as players. It’s our job to go out there and make the plays. I’m not worried about that right now.”

If there is a change, the new coordinator will be the fifth that Ryan has worked with during his NFL career and the third since Quinn has been the head coach.

Matt Ryan: Steve Sarkisian has done a good job

  2. Matt is towing the company line which is typical of NFL teams and nobody believes it. They have the best WR group in the NFL and nothing to show for it. Yes, their defense lost their star players almost immediately which severely hampered them and is part of why their record is bad but only averaged 25 points per game, even with Freeman out.

    No he’s not as bad as fans make it seem in the redzone, they’re ranked 10th, and having injuries at guard + losing Freeman is going to hurt their running game, but still should be higher than 27th in running & definately has left points on the board with the wideout core that team has. He’s a C-

  4. If the Falcons were smart, they would trade Ryan while he still has some value to some NFL teams.

    I remember not long after their Super Bowl loss to the Patriots when Ryan tried to absolve himself of any blame and wrongly threw Kyle Shanahan under the bus in claiming Shanahan’s slow relay of play calls to Ryan as the reason for the loss. When the facts show Shanahan’s play calls in the Super Bowl got in to Ryan more than 5 seconds quicker than they did in the regular season. So who cares what Ryan has to say?

