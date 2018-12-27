Matt Ryan: Steve Sarkisian has done a good job

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has said more than once in recent weeks that he will be evaluating everything about the team once this disappointing season comes to an end and a recent report called it a “strong possibility” that the evaluation will end with the team parting ways with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian is finishing his second year with the club and the first year ended with some dissatisfaction about the job he did with red zone work coming in for particular criticism. The team has shown improvement on that front this season, but the team never scored more than 20 points during the five-game losing streak that sank their season and finishing out of the playoffs usually means changes are coming.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was asked about Sarkisian on Wednesday and said he wasn’t thinking about what will happen in the offseason while adding some thoughts about Sarkisian.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In all honesty, it’s about trying to find a way to get a win and [Steve] Sarkisian has done a good job. He’s put us in a good position to be successful as players. It’s our job to go out there and make the plays. I’m not worried about that right now.”

If there is a change, the new coordinator will be the fifth that Ryan has worked with during his NFL career and the third since Quinn has been the head coach.