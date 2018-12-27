PFT’s Week 17 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2018, 11:54 AM EST
Nine teams have clinched playoff berths entering Week 17, and I’ve clinched the full-season PFT picks competition.

With a seven-game gap and only two disagreements this week, I’ll prevail in the full-season competition by five, seven, or nine games.

Last week, I had my best weekend of the season, getting 14 of 16 games right. MDS went 12-4.

For the year, I’m at 154-86 (64.1 percent) for the year, and MDS is at 147-93 (61.2 percent).

Dolphins at Bills

MDS’s take: Like many of the early Sunday kickoffs, this is a meaningless game for both teams. I think the Bills will be more motivated to win at home in their finale.

MDS’s pick: Bills 24, Dolphins 20.

Florio’s take: The glass is half full for the Bills. The glass is about to get smashed for the Dolphins.

Florio’s pick: Bills 20, Dolphins 14.

Falcons at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: Jameis Winston is trying to prove himself as the Bucs’ long-term starter, and he should have a good game against the Falcons’ bad defense.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 24.

Florio’s take: All those empty seats in Tampa will be averting their eyes.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 30, Buccaneers 16.

Cowboys at Giants

MDS’s take: I find it hard to believe that the Cowboys will play Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot & Co. when they’re already locked into the No. 4 seed.

MDS’s pick: Giants 21, Cowboys 20.

Florio’s take: The Cowboys will surely rest and protect their key players, which opens the door for the Giants to end the season on a high note.

Florio’s pick: Giants 27, Cowboys 17.

Panthers at Saints

MDS’s take: This game means nothing to the Saints, but I think they’ll win anyway against a reeling Panthers team.

MDS’s pick: Saints 23, Panthers 20.

Florio’s take: It’s a Superdome celebration with Teddy Bridgewater showcasing his skills against a Panthers team that is hoping to be put out of its misery.

Florio’s pick: Saints 38, Panthers 20.

Jets at Patriots

MDS’s take: The Patriots just need to win to earn a bye week, and they’ll do just that.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 30, Jets 20.

Florio’s take: An unlikely Super Bowl march continues with an easy win against a Jets team that can’t wait for Tom Brady to finally go away.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 33, Jets 17.

Jaguars at Texans

MDS’s take: The Texans could finish anywhere from No. 1 to No. 6 in the AFC. That ought to motivate them to play their best game of the season.

MDS’s pick: Texans 30, Jaguars 10.

Florio’s take: The Texans could be top seed, and they could be the bottom seed, based on what happens on Sunday. The best way to avoid being the bottom seed is to beat the AFC South’s bottom feeders.

Florio’s pick: Texans 24, Jaguars 16.

Lions at Packers

MDS’s take: Joe Philbin seems to want to prove he deserves the head-coaching job on a permanent basis. Matt Patricia seems like a guy who has no business as an NFL head coach.

MDS’s pick: Packers 30, Lions 17.

Florio’s take: Green Bay’s 100th season ends with a win, which would have been great news if the team had made it to the playoffs. 

Florio’s pick: Packers 34, Lions 17.

Eagles at Washington

MDS’s take: It’s a big one for the Eagles and a meaningless one for Washington.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Washington 13.

Florio’s take: The dream continues, even if whether it makes it to the next weekend is beyond Philly’s control.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 30, Washington 17.

Chargers at Broncos

MDS’s take: The Broncos have collapsed down the stretch and will get blown out at home in Vance Joseph’s finale.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 10.

Florio’s take: Bradley Roby isn’t the only Bronco who has quit.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 31, Broncos 13.

Raiders at Chiefs

MDS’s take: The Chiefs just need to win to earn home-field advantage, and they’ll do that easily, even though the Raiders have been playing hard down the stretch.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 31, Raiders 20.

Florio’s take: If the Chiefs can’t beat the Raiders to nail down the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs don’t deserve the No. 1 seed.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 42, Raiders 20.

Bears at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Bears may be scoreboard-watching and sitting their starters if the Rams take an early lead. I like the Vikings to win and clinch a playoff berth.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 24, Bears 20.

Florio’s take: Kirk or Kurt? This game is a referendum on that $84 million deal, and the Vikings need Kirk not Kurt to make an appearance.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 28, Bears 24.

Browns at Ravens

MDS’s take: The Browns are playing very good football right now, but not quite good enough to go to Baltimore and beat the Ravens in a must-win game.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 24, Browns 17.

Florio’s take: Perhaps the best game of the day will be brought to us by a team that should be giving us plenty of great games in the not-too-distant future.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Browns 22.

49ers at Rams

MDS’s take: The Rams just need to win to earn a bye, and they should do that even against a 49ers team that has been playing competitively against good teams.

MDS’s pick: Rams 20, 49ers 17.

Florio’s take: The stakes are very high for the Rams, and they surely know it.

Florio’s pick: Rams 38, 49ers 28.

Bengals at Steelers

MDS’s take: The Steelers need to win and get help. They’ll do their part.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 14.

Florio’s take: One Ohio team will comply by losing, the other one won’t, by not winning.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 34, Bengals 14.

Cardinals at Seahawks

MDS’s take: This game doesn’t mean much to the Seahawks, who will be a wild card team either way, but Pete Carroll says he’s playing his starters — and even the Seahawks’ backups would probably beat the Cardinals.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 10.

Florio’s take: Pete Carroll won’t rest his starters, even against a team whose starters would be backups elsewhere.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 20.

Colts at Titans

MDS’s take: Andrew Luck seems destined to cap a Comeback Player of the Year season with a road win to send his team to the playoffs.

MDS’s pick: Colts 23, Titans 20.

Florio’s take: Sure, the Titans have never beaten Andrew Luck. Yeah, they may not have Marcus Mariota. Regardless, Mike Vrabel will use widespread doubt of the home team to motivate his troops and steal a playoff berth.

Florio’s pick: Titans 23, Colts 20.

28 responses to “PFT’s Week 17 picks

  1. It would the most Texans thing if Houston loses to Jacksonville and Indy beats the Titans and wins the division. Won’t be surprised at all to see that happen

  2. Falcons over Bucs Falcons have been hindered by injuries all year but better than their record… Many Bucs are playing their last game and their mind is already thinking about whats next… {likely the end for Koetter, Winston and maybe even Licht}

    Saints over Panthers – Saints are the better team this year and the Panthers are on their 3rd QB

  3. Doubt JP is the Packer’s next HC but he’s a good coach.

    He’ll be on someone’s staff next year for sure.

    If the Browns win, how do you fire Williams? If they do, William’s should get consideration elsewhere. Tampa maybe…

  4. The Bears and Vikings should agree to let this game go to the Vikings ,,,because if the iggles meet either of these teams in the playoffs the iggles will beat them !

  8. Eagles and Steelers both get help and sneak into the playoffs.

    I’m calling Bears and Browns to win, (Eagles and Steelers too).

  10. I think the Bears would rather see Minnesota in the divisional round than Philly. The Bears should lay on the sword in week 17. I’m not bashing the Vikings either, I just think the Eagles are the hotter team.

  12. If the Vikes can’t beat the Bears at home with the season on the line, they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs anyway. And Philly wouldn’t be in this fingers-crossed situation had they not lost to the Vikes at home earlier this year.

  15. As a Bears fan I keep flashing back to the year under Lovie that they let Green Bay into the postseason and the Packers wound up beating them in the playoffs. The ironic thing though is that it may be to the Bears benefit as I feel the Eagles with Foles at QB are actually a better chance to upset them at Soldiers.

  16. I’m a Bengals fan and there is absolutely no way the Bengals lose by less than 2 TD’s to the Steelers who will be trying hard to win as they scoreboard watch. The Bengals have nobody outside of Mixon who is a threat to the Steelers defense. The Steelers DEFENSE will outscore the Bengals offense.

  17. If the Bills win, then the Dolphins may have quit because they’re a much better team than the Bills. I’ve seen both play NE twice this year and I’m way more afraid of the Dolphins than the bills. The Bills have no offense and a pedestrian defense. The Dolphins are better at both.

    Tannehill may be auditioning for a future job too…

  20. Should be some good games and maybe even a few upsets! You better believe some of these teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention would love nothing more than preventing their division rival from securing a high playoff seed/ knocking them out of playoff contention completely.

  23. Oh, and for the benefit of Minneanderthals, the Vikings (apparently not a good football team), have not lost to the Packers for 733 days.

  24. Simms sounds uninformed about the Viking’s change in offensive approach (“they can’t think they can throw it 44 times against this defense.”), the effect of their crowd on Trubisky’s ability to hear his coach’s call clearly all game, Anthony Barr’s return, improved secondary, etc.

  25. harbaughtothebears says:
    December 27, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    I think the Bears would rather see Minnesota in the divisional round than Philly. The Bears should lay on the sword in week 17. I’m not bashing the Vikings either, I just think the Eagles are the hotter team.

    —————

    You mean wildcard round, not divisional.

  26. Kirk Cousins has proven time and again that he cannot beat teams with winning records. Even if Chicago sits some of their more important players, he won’t be able to beat that defense.

  27. boisestatewhodat says:
    December 27, 2018 at 12:39 pm
    Vikings are lousy. They were last season also…the Saints and Eagles proved that much. WHO DAT!
    __________________________________________________________________________________________
    Ummmm……Your Aints lost last year to Minnesota if I remember correctly, plus the Vikings had a better record. The Aints will lose at home and WhoDat nation will be distraught again, two years in row.

  28. With the combination of Cousins prime-time/playoff/road record we’ll play them twice in a week.

    That said, Vikes D will have their ears pinned back and ready to smack Biscuit around in the backfield. Nagy better protect him well!

