PFT’s Week 17 picks

Nine teams have clinched playoff berths entering Week 17, and I’ve clinched the full-season PFT picks competition.

With a seven-game gap and only two disagreements this week, I’ll prevail in the full-season competition by five, seven, or nine games.

Last week, I had my best weekend of the season, getting 14 of 16 games right. MDS went 12-4.

For the year, I’m at 154-86 (64.1 percent) for the year, and MDS is at 147-93 (61.2 percent).

Dolphins at Bills

MDS’s take: Like many of the early Sunday kickoffs, this is a meaningless game for both teams. I think the Bills will be more motivated to win at home in their finale.

MDS’s pick: Bills 24, Dolphins 20.

Florio’s take: The glass is half full for the Bills. The glass is about to get smashed for the Dolphins.

Florio’s pick: Bills 20, Dolphins 14.

Falcons at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: Jameis Winston is trying to prove himself as the Bucs’ long-term starter, and he should have a good game against the Falcons’ bad defense.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 24.

Florio’s take: All those empty seats in Tampa will be averting their eyes.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 30, Buccaneers 16.

Cowboys at Giants

MDS’s take: I find it hard to believe that the Cowboys will play Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot & Co. when they’re already locked into the No. 4 seed.

MDS’s pick: Giants 21, Cowboys 20.

Florio’s take: The Cowboys will surely rest and protect their key players, which opens the door for the Giants to end the season on a high note.

Florio’s pick: Giants 27, Cowboys 17.

Panthers at Saints

MDS’s take: This game means nothing to the Saints, but I think they’ll win anyway against a reeling Panthers team.

MDS’s pick: Saints 23, Panthers 20.

Florio’s take: It’s a Superdome celebration with Teddy Bridgewater showcasing his skills against a Panthers team that is hoping to be put out of its misery.

Florio’s pick: Saints 38, Panthers 20.

Jets at Patriots

MDS’s take: The Patriots just need to win to earn a bye week, and they’ll do just that.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 30, Jets 20.

Florio’s take: An unlikely Super Bowl march continues with an easy win against a Jets team that can’t wait for Tom Brady to finally go away.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 33, Jets 17.

Jaguars at Texans

MDS’s take: The Texans could finish anywhere from No. 1 to No. 6 in the AFC. That ought to motivate them to play their best game of the season.

MDS’s pick: Texans 30, Jaguars 10.

Florio’s take: The Texans could be top seed, and they could be the bottom seed, based on what happens on Sunday. The best way to avoid being the bottom seed is to beat the AFC South’s bottom feeders.

Florio’s pick: Texans 24, Jaguars 16.

Lions at Packers

MDS’s take: Joe Philbin seems to want to prove he deserves the head-coaching job on a permanent basis. Matt Patricia seems like a guy who has no business as an NFL head coach.

MDS’s pick: Packers 30, Lions 17.

Florio’s take: Green Bay’s 100th season ends with a win, which would have been great news if the team had made it to the playoffs.

Florio’s pick: Packers 34, Lions 17.

Eagles at Washington

MDS’s take: It’s a big one for the Eagles and a meaningless one for Washington.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Washington 13.

Florio’s take: The dream continues, even if whether it makes it to the next weekend is beyond Philly’s control.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 30, Washington 17.

Chargers at Broncos

MDS’s take: The Broncos have collapsed down the stretch and will get blown out at home in Vance Joseph’s finale.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 10.

Florio’s take: Bradley Roby isn’t the only Bronco who has quit.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 31, Broncos 13.

Raiders at Chiefs

MDS’s take: The Chiefs just need to win to earn home-field advantage, and they’ll do that easily, even though the Raiders have been playing hard down the stretch.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 31, Raiders 20.

Florio’s take: If the Chiefs can’t beat the Raiders to nail down the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs don’t deserve the No. 1 seed.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 42, Raiders 20.

Bears at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Bears may be scoreboard-watching and sitting their starters if the Rams take an early lead. I like the Vikings to win and clinch a playoff berth.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 24, Bears 20.

Florio’s take: Kirk or Kurt? This game is a referendum on that $84 million deal, and the Vikings need Kirk not Kurt to make an appearance.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 28, Bears 24.

Browns at Ravens

MDS’s take: The Browns are playing very good football right now, but not quite good enough to go to Baltimore and beat the Ravens in a must-win game.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 24, Browns 17.

Florio’s take: Perhaps the best game of the day will be brought to us by a team that should be giving us plenty of great games in the not-too-distant future.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Browns 22.

49ers at Rams

MDS’s take: The Rams just need to win to earn a bye, and they should do that even against a 49ers team that has been playing competitively against good teams.

MDS’s pick: Rams 20, 49ers 17.

Florio’s take: The stakes are very high for the Rams, and they surely know it.

Florio’s pick: Rams 38, 49ers 28.

Bengals at Steelers

MDS’s take: The Steelers need to win and get help. They’ll do their part.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 14.

Florio’s take: One Ohio team will comply by losing, the other one won’t, by not winning.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 34, Bengals 14.

Cardinals at Seahawks

MDS’s take: This game doesn’t mean much to the Seahawks, who will be a wild card team either way, but Pete Carroll says he’s playing his starters — and even the Seahawks’ backups would probably beat the Cardinals.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 10.

Florio’s take: Pete Carroll won’t rest his starters, even against a team whose starters would be backups elsewhere.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 20.

Colts at Titans

MDS’s take: Andrew Luck seems destined to cap a Comeback Player of the Year season with a road win to send his team to the playoffs.

MDS’s pick: Colts 23, Titans 20.

Florio’s take: Sure, the Titans have never beaten Andrew Luck. Yeah, they may not have Marcus Mariota. Regardless, Mike Vrabel will use widespread doubt of the home team to motivate his troops and steal a playoff berth.

Florio’s pick: Titans 23, Colts 20.