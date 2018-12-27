Ravens trying to finish strong after falling short last year

Getty Images

If the Ravens win this Sunday, they are in the playoffs.

If that sounds familiar, it is because that was the same position they were in through 16 weeks of the 2017 season. With a minute to play in Week 17, it looked like they would be getting the job done but they couldn’t see it all the way home.

Tyler Boyd‘s 49-yard touchdown catch with 44 seconds left gave the Bengals a win that sent Buffalo to the playoffs and left the Ravens with a lesson that cornerback Brandon Carr summed up as “finish.”

“Definitely, last year doesn’t sit well with us,” Carr said, via ESPN.com. “We had a prime opportunity to extend our season, and we failed at it. We didn’t finish the job, so that’s why this year, the art of finish is big for us. Just finding ways to win this game by any means necessary, emptying your tank, giving it your all, and then we’ll reload for next week once we get there.”

Thanks to Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards and other new faces, this Ravens team has a different look than the one that fell short in 2017. They hope Sunday has a different look as well.