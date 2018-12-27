Report: DeSean Jackson wants to leave Buccaneers in offseason

December 27, 2018
Before the trade deadline, there was a report that wide receiver DeSean Jackson requested that the Buccaneers trade him to another team but the deadline passed without any action.

Jackson didn’t deny asking for a trade, but said he loves playing in Tampa and hopes to retire as a member of the team. Jackson said that in early November and things have reportedly swung the other way since then.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Jackson wants to move on from the Buccaneers this offseason. Jackson is under contract for one more year in Tampa and the Bucs would clear $10 million in cap space by releasing him.

Per the report, issues with the team started to “fester” after an exchange with head coach Dirk Koetter in regard to Jackson not practicing before a Week 12 game with the 49ers because of a thumb injury. Jackson played in that game, but missed the next three weeks before returning against the Cowboys last Sunday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday because of an Achilles issue.

Jackson had one catch for 24 yards in the loss to Dallas and his numbers have been much worse with Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback than they were with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the job.

12 responses to “Report: DeSean Jackson wants to leave Buccaneers in offseason

  3. It takes a special type of human being (let alone a wide receiver) who
    accepts the fact that any ball caught will not be due to your own athlete genius even though 80% of passing plays are long drawn out broken qb running plays that you remained open and/or CREATED opportunity.

    Three Things Wide Receivers Want:

    – a camera
    – the ball
    – a qb who can (ACCURATELY) chuck it

  4. As a Bucs fan I can’t blame him in the slightest. Winston has connected with him on ONE deep TD over 2 seasons. Nearly every other attempt is an overthrow by multiple yards. How anyone can manage to overthrow someone with Jackson’s speed that often is beyond me, but Jameis pulls it off. Jackson’s career is coming to a close and he certainly shouldn’t be expected to waste it on running pointless sprints down the field just to see the ball land well in front of him every time.

  5. Considering they have Godwin and Evans, DJax is older, his numbers are down, and he’s owed 10M with no cap hits for being cut, what makes him think he is going to be there next year anyway?

  6. DeSean wanted to leave the moment Jameis did that “eat a W” thing. All you have to do is look at his face during the whole ordeal, that was when he realized he bought into the hype and made a mistake. For all the arm strength, Jameis cannot throw him open or connect with him open yet noodle arm Fitzpatrick can. They’re at least a more exciting team to watch with Fitzpatrick than Jameis, but Dirk trying to save himself from the inevitable firing

    Seriously. Bucs fired Lovie and promoted Koetter to keep him from being signed else where and because because they weren’t winning enough, words by GM Jason Litch. Too bad Koetter is exactly who those of use that know football, thought he was. His flaws were obvious, the first year pony show was exactly that – and since then Lovie’s 6-10 has been their benchmark (5-11 last year, and are currently 5-10).

  10. As a diehard bucs fan(I know it’s been tough), Jackson is a me first guy. Unless the ball hits his hands, he ain’t catching it. I can admit Winston hasn’t had great chemistry with him but djax on atleast 7-8 occasions has completely bailed on deep balls thrown to him that other receivers can catch. Blame Winston all you want but the fact of the matter is he hits Evans/Godwin atleast once a game for over 40 yards. The difference is they adjust and lay out to catch the ball whereas Djax puts little effort in the extending arms, turning his body, adjusting his route, or flat out diving for the ball. Good riddance.

  11. DJax will be either the second or third guy to be let go by the Bucs after this season, depending on if Jason Licht joins Dirk Koetter in being shown the door first.

    Good riddance, I say. The Bucs are loaded right now at wideout and Jackson has been a problem throughout the season, prioritizing individual stats over team production in the hopes of getting one last payday, as the Bucs were never going to bring Jackson back in 2019.

    So, let DJax walk and work on locking up Adam Humphries, who has been tremendous this season.

  12. No speed receiver would want Jameis as his QB. Actually no team that wanted to be relevant would want Jameis as their QB.

