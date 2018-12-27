Report: DeSean Jackson wants to leave Buccaneers in offseason

Getty Images

Before the trade deadline, there was a report that wide receiver DeSean Jackson requested that the Buccaneers trade him to another team but the deadline passed without any action.

Jackson didn’t deny asking for a trade, but said he loves playing in Tampa and hopes to retire as a member of the team. Jackson said that in early November and things have reportedly swung the other way since then.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Jackson wants to move on from the Buccaneers this offseason. Jackson is under contract for one more year in Tampa and the Bucs would clear $10 million in cap space by releasing him.

Per the report, issues with the team started to “fester” after an exchange with head coach Dirk Koetter in regard to Jackson not practicing before a Week 12 game with the 49ers because of a thumb injury. Jackson played in that game, but missed the next three weeks before returning against the Cowboys last Sunday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday because of an Achilles issue.

Jackson had one catch for 24 yards in the loss to Dallas and his numbers have been much worse with Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback than they were with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the job.