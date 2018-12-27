Richard Sherman wants to play with Earl Thomas again

Getty Images

Richard Sherman would love to recreate the Legion of Boom in San Francisco.

Signing safety Earl Thomas as a free agent in the offseason would help Sherman’s hope of doing just that.

“Would I love to play with Earl Thomas III? I would love to,” Sherman said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “I would love to have him back in the locker room. But I’m sure he’ll have a plethora of opportunities, and I’m sure we’re going to throw our hat in the ring.”

Sherman signed with the 49ers in the offseason after the Seahawks cut him after seven seasons. He has four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 13 games with the 49ers.

Thomas is unlikely to re-sign with the Seahawks after not getting the extension or the trade he wanted before the season. He fractured his leg in a Sept. 30 game and is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

The 49ers need a safety as their “Eraser” in a defensive scheme they borrowed from Seattle.