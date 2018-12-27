Ryan Tannehill’s time may finally be up in Miami

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2018, 10:33 AM EST
Getty Images

A top-10 draft pick nearly seven years ago, quarterback Ryan Tannehill apparently will be continuing his career elsewhere in 2019. Even if he doesn’t want to.

The Miami Herald has reported that the Dolphins likely will move on from Tannehill after the season, avoiding his $19 million base salary for 2019 and $26.6 million cap number.

Cutting Tannehill would entail $13.4 million in dead money, which could be spread over 2019 and 2020 if he’s designation as a post-June 1 cut.

Tannehill is trying not to obsess over what comes next.

“You can’t think about it,” Tannehill told reporters on Wednesday, via a transcript generated by the team. “Like I said, you focus on what you can control. What’s the good in wondering and pondering and wasting time thinking about it? It’s out of my control right now. I’m focused on winning this one game in Buffalo and doing everything I can to prepare myself and prepare the guys around me to go out and play well and win this game. Once it’s done, then the powers that be will make those decisions and we’ll go from there. Right now, we’re just focused on doing everything we can to get ready for Buffalo.”

He made it clear that he definitely wants to come back for an eighth year.

“I love this organization,” Tannehill said. “I love the guys on this team. I love competing with the guys on this team. I’ve been here my whole career and love South Florida. I love what South Florida brings to the table. I’d love to be here.”

If he’s not, he may not be prepared for the outcome.

“I haven’t put a whole lot of thought into it,” Tannehill said. “I have a lot of belief in myself. I know what I can bring to the table, wherever it is. But, yeah, I want to be here. I want to finish my career as a Dolphin and win a championship here. That’s what they brought me here for, and that’s what I want to do.”

Plenty of factors will determine whether he gets that chance, including most importantly whether coach Adam Gase returns for 2019. Even then, Gase may decide that the time for waiting for Tannehill to emerge as a franchise quarterback has expired.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Ryan Tannehill’s time may finally be up in Miami

  1. “I love this organization, I love the guys on this team. I love competing with the guys on this team. I’ve been here my whole career and love South Florida. I love what South Florida brings to the table. I’d love to be here.”

    He sure does have a lot of love.

  2. Better get used to holding a clipboard. He has enough skills and experience to hang around the league a few more years as a backup, but his days as a starter are over. He’s had years worth of chances to prove he can be “the guy” for a team, and simply hasn’t.

  6. Nice guy. Average QB. He’ll start for someone next year that has a bad QB situation while Miami starts over. Only took the Dolphins 7 seasons to figure out he needs a string team around him for any chance at success.

  7. He’s been a guy that tends to get injured, which has certainly held him back from being as successful as he might have been.

  9. He will start in the league because there’s a real dearth of quality experienced QB’s. But he’s not a guy who can elevate the players on his team. He will get you 8 wins a year and not much more. Tannehill is a good athlete with a good arm, but has poor pocket awareness and can’t read complex defenses fast enough or set up the correct protections pre-snap, hence why he takes too many sacks. The good QB’s in the NFL can do those things effectively.

  10. He should have never been drafted that high and since he was he should have been released 4 years ago and now it will be a crappy draft for QB’s unless you find the hidden gem.

  14. “Tannehill is trying not to obsess over what comes next”

    He has no need to. If he never plays another down or works again he and his family are set for life unless he’s been god awful stupid with his money

  15. About time! I’m no Dolphins fan but how can you trot out an absolutely average QB when healthy, whom is rarely healthy and has a losing record as a starter?

    The Dolphins seem to be confused on what a franchise Quarterback is supposed to do: (win games, and hopefully championships). You’re not winning anything with Ryan Tannehill. So why keep him as your Quarterback?

  16. Funny for things work out. If he played for Baltimore he would have gotten a huge contract that paid him like a top-5 QB.

  17. The sooner a team and their fan base
    realize that the receiving corps is garbage… the better.

    Miami fans just blame it randomly year after year.

    “It’s all Joe Philbin’s fault”
    “It’s all Ryan Tannehill’s fault”

    The team has weak receivers.

    DEAL WITH THE PROBLEM.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!