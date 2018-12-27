Ryan Tannehill’s time may finally be up in Miami

Getty Images

A top-10 draft pick nearly seven years ago, quarterback Ryan Tannehill apparently will be continuing his career elsewhere in 2019. Even if he doesn’t want to.

The Miami Herald has reported that the Dolphins likely will move on from Tannehill after the season, avoiding his $19 million base salary for 2019 and $26.6 million cap number.

Cutting Tannehill would entail $13.4 million in dead money, which could be spread over 2019 and 2020 if he’s designation as a post-June 1 cut.

Tannehill is trying not to obsess over what comes next.

“You can’t think about it,” Tannehill told reporters on Wednesday, via a transcript generated by the team. “Like I said, you focus on what you can control. What’s the good in wondering and pondering and wasting time thinking about it? It’s out of my control right now. I’m focused on winning this one game in Buffalo and doing everything I can to prepare myself and prepare the guys around me to go out and play well and win this game. Once it’s done, then the powers that be will make those decisions and we’ll go from there. Right now, we’re just focused on doing everything we can to get ready for Buffalo.”

He made it clear that he definitely wants to come back for an eighth year.

“I love this organization,” Tannehill said. “I love the guys on this team. I love competing with the guys on this team. I’ve been here my whole career and love South Florida. I love what South Florida brings to the table. I’d love to be here.”

If he’s not, he may not be prepared for the outcome.

“I haven’t put a whole lot of thought into it,” Tannehill said. “I have a lot of belief in myself. I know what I can bring to the table, wherever it is. But, yeah, I want to be here. I want to finish my career as a Dolphin and win a championship here. That’s what they brought me here for, and that’s what I want to do.”

Plenty of factors will determine whether he gets that chance, including most importantly whether coach Adam Gase returns for 2019. Even then, Gase may decide that the time for waiting for Tannehill to emerge as a franchise quarterback has expired.