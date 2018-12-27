Saints sign Derek Newton, Cornelius Lucas

Getty Images

The Saints continue to have injuries in their offensive line, creating the need for offensive linemen. To that end, the team brought back offensive tackles Cornelius Lucas and Derek Newton, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral), right guard Larry Warford (knee) and swing tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) sat out Wednesday’s practice, and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) was limited.

With nothing on the line Sunday, the Saints likely rest some of their offensive linemen. That means Lucas and Newton could play. That also means quarterback Drew Brees likely won’t play much, if at all, behind a makeshift offensive line.

Lucas, 27, signed with the Saints last week but lasted only two days as the team needed his roster spot for Ted Ginn Jr.

He has played in 36 career games, 35 with Detroit from 2014-16 and one with the Rams last season.

Newton, 31, spent nine days in New Orleans earlier this month. He was cut to make room for Lucas on Dec. 20.

He was inactive for one game.

The Saints cut defensive back Josh Robinson and defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen to make room for the offensive linemen.