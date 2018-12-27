T.Y. Hilton won’t let latest injury keep him out of big game

Getty Images

T.Y. Hilton may mix his sports metaphors, but there’s no mistaking his toughness this season.

The diminutive Colts receiver has pushed through a number of injuries all season, and lately it’s an ankle. But none of them, he said, would keep him from what he referred to a a “Game Seven” situation this week. The Colts will make the playoffs with a win over the Titans Sunday night, for their first postseason trip since 2014.

“You know I ain’t missing [Sunday],” Hilton said, via Mike Wells of ESPN.com. “My same mentality. Just continue to get my body right and get ready for Sunday.”

Hilton has barely practiced since initially injuring his ankle three weeks ago, and has been listed as questionable each week.

“I ask him how he’s going to do it and he says he’s going to do fine,” quarterback Andrew Luck said. “I say, ‘OK, I know he’s going to do fine.’ If T.Y. says it, that means it’s going to be true.”

They have reason to believe him, because he’s been listed on the injury report with ankle, shoulder, groin, chest, and hamstring issues, and continues to produce. He has 779 receiving yards in the last six weeks, and 21 catches for 422 yards the last three weeks.

“I will tell you what, it’s unbelievable what he’s doing without practice,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I just think very few players could do what he’s doing. He has no mental errors when he goes out there. It’s like he doesn’t miss a beat. I just attribute that to A, just his elite physical ability. How smart he is, you can’t underestimate how smart of a football player T.Y. is. He just understands the game, and then just how tough he is. I think he’s a rare bird in that regard.”

So if the Colts are down in the bottom of the ninth, you know who Luck will be looking for.