Tavon Austin on track to return this week

The Cowboys expect to have Tavon Austin back on the field Sunday for the first time since he strained his groin in an Oct. 14 game against Jacksonville.

Austin had a full practice again Thursday. His full participation in Wednesday’s practice marked the first full practice for him in more than 10 weeks.

“He’s just a really good player,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday. “He’s an explosive player. That’s why we brought him here. I think when you saw him early on in the year, before he got hurt, you saw elements of that, as a return guy, but also as an offensive player. We’ve handed the ball to him; we’ve thrown it to him; he’s returned stuff for us, and he’s made plays. That’s what he’s really done throughout his career.”

The Cowboys have not had a good return game all season, with a long punt return of 22 yards by Austin and a long kickoff return of 35 yards by the now-departed Deonte Thompson. Austin has 10 punt returns for 58 yards, and Cole Beasley 11 punt returns for 61 yards.

Austin also contributed 13 touches on offense for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys had only two changes to their injury report: Cornerback Anthony Brown (back) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) returned on a limited basis. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already ruled out Martin for Sunday.