Texans re-sign Josh Keyes

The Texans have brought back inside linebacker Josh Keyes, the team announced Thursday.

Keyes, 25, played three games with Houston after signing Oct. 22. He also spent six days with Washington earlier this season.

The Texans cut him Nov. 27 to activate Dylan Cole from injured reserve.

Keyes entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2015. He was on the practice squads of the Bucs and Chiefs that season but also played seven games for Tampa Bay.

He also has played games for the Falcons, Browns and Chargers.