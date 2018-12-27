Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills think RB LeSean McCoy has value next year.

The Dolphins are trying to be as positive as they can.

Patriots WR Chris Hogan says he’s on the same page as QB Tom Brady.

Jets CB Trumaine Johnson‘s strange first year took another turn yesterday.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Browns counterpart Baker Mayfield go way back.

Young Bengals are learning how “taxing” losing can be.

You can buy the RV Browns Baker Mayfield used during training camp.

Steelers G Ramon Foster faces an uncertain future.

The Texans may be prepping for QB Blake Bortles for the last time.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton said he’s good to go this week, but others can’t be so sure.

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark hopes to return for this weekend’s finale.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is pushing every button possible to get ready for this weekend.

Broncos teammates are disappointed that surgery will keep RB Phillip Lindsay out of Pro Bowl.

The Chiefs aren’t worried about recent slow starts by QB Patrick Mahomes.

The Chargers have narrowed their focus to one week.

Raiders WR Jordy Nelson wants to stay another year.

Opinions are in good supply on the Cowboys’ plan for this week.

Giants WR Odell Beckham‘s status is still up in the air for this week.

Eagles WR Mike Wallace is in “uncharted territory.”

Washington’s release of S D.J. Swearinger adds another big item to an already long offseason to-do list.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has made progress against zone defenses.

A former Lions player said coach Matt Patricia was often late to his own meetings.

Packers TE Robert Tonyan is giving a glimpse of his potential.

Home-field advantage is key for the Vikings’ defense this week.

The Falcons have options at S this offseason.

The Panthers are spinning the Wheel-O-QBs again this week.

The Saints were short three offensive linemen in practice.

Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul played through injuries, at a high level, which ought to inspire his teammates.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, peacemaker.

Rams QB Jared Goff feels like he’s getting back in a groove.

49ers LT Joe Staley is as honest with his teammates as he is with the media.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll might finally be known as something other than “former USC coach” Pete Carroll.